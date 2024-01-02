Steve Bannon Predicts 'Big Fight' Over Trump's Running Mate: 'They're Going to Try to Force Nikki on the Ticket'

"They're gonna try to force Nikki on the ticket," he asserted. "They'll say Trump needs a woman, Nikki on the ticket, she balances things and she can bring together that 15 percent of Never Trumpers in the Republican party. We're going to have to have that fight. If Nikki Haley is in this administration in any capacity, it will fail. She's a viper."

Bannon further claimed that once Haley attained the role, she would "try to run it as prime minister." He alleged, "She'll try to be Dick Cheney. Her to Trump will be just like Dick Cheney to Bush. That's what she'll try to do."

A CBS report published just last week claimed that Trump has been reaching out to allies and advisers for their thoughts about Haley being his VP, two sources familiar with the conversations said amid chatter that MAGA devotees and even his son are shutting down the idea, according to Politico.