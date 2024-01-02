Steve Bannon Predicts 'Big Fight' Over Trump's Running Mate: 'They're Going to Try to Force Nikki on the Ticket'
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon predicted there will be a tug of war over the idea of Nikki Haley becoming Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, going on to suggest that teaming up with the ex-South Carolina governor would be a dire misstep.
Bannon claimed a "big fight" is looming ahead this spring while sounding off on the growing speculation of a Trump-Haley ticket during a new episode of Human Events with Jack Posobiec, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They're gonna try to force Nikki on the ticket," he asserted. "They'll say Trump needs a woman, Nikki on the ticket, she balances things and she can bring together that 15 percent of Never Trumpers in the Republican party. We're going to have to have that fight. If Nikki Haley is in this administration in any capacity, it will fail. She's a viper."
Bannon further claimed that once Haley attained the role, she would "try to run it as prime minister." He alleged, "She'll try to be Dick Cheney. Her to Trump will be just like Dick Cheney to Bush. That's what she'll try to do."
A CBS report published just last week claimed that Trump has been reaching out to allies and advisers for their thoughts about Haley being his VP, two sources familiar with the conversations said amid chatter that MAGA devotees and even his son are shutting down the idea, according to Politico.
Trump's campaign said they are only focused on winning the upcoming primary contests while he fights four indictments. "I've said from the very beginning — I don't play for second," Haley shared. "I've never played for second, I'm not going to start now."
Over the past week, Haley has been under fire over her controversial decision to avoid saying slavery was a cause of the U.S. Civil War during a New Hampshire town hall.
The Republican politician later spoke out amid the backlash to explain she didn't mention slavery during the town hall because "that's the easy part," noting "it was also more than that."
"It was about the freedoms of every individual. It was about the role of government," Haley added.
Among those who addressed her controversial remarks was former CNN host Don Lemon. He called out the 2024 hopeful in a statement recalling that she didn't give him grace during the "prime" age controversy earlier this year.
"However, I'm glad she clarified what she should have said. And, in the spirit of the season, let's see if her actions match her corrected words moving forward," he wrote.
The media personality argued that Haley is "more dangerous" than Trump, claiming that Americans know what to expect. "At least you know where Donald Trump stands on issues, and we have lived through a Donald Trump presidency," Lemon continued.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders claimed that Democrats are in secret talks to beg Michelle Obama to run in 2024 following a poll that showed her at 48 percent, compared to President Joe Biden at 36 percent, should she jump into the race.
Biden, meanwhile, has made an effort to show he is fit and ready to finish the job despite concerns about his mental and physical fitness at 81, making him the oldest U.S. president in history.
"As we head into the new year, I'm as committed as ever to lowering costs and fighting for working families," he vowed on Tuesday. "Let's get it done."