Cardi B Demands 'False Imprisonment' Claim Be Dismissed in Security Guard's Lawsuit as Rapper Preps For Trial
Cardi B fought to have multiple claims in the lawsuit filed by a security guard over an alleged medical office beatdown be thrown out ahead of the upcoming trial.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bodak Yellow rapper asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss the claim of false imprisonment and another claim that accused her of violating the Bane Act.
The Bane Act is a "California law that prohibits people from using force or threats of violence to interfere with a person's constitutional rights."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cardi was sued by a female security guard named Emani Ellis.
In her lawsuit, Ellis claimed she saw Cardi leaving a medical office while she worked her shift. She claimed to have approached the musician for a photo but was turned down.
At the time, Cardi was pregnant with her daughter Kulture but had yet to reveal the news to the world.
Ellis claimed to have exchanged words with Cardi over her refusal to take the selfie. In court documents, Ellis accused Cardi of striking her in the head, face, and body.
Ellis claimed Cardi spit on her and used “multiple profanities and racial slurs against [Ellis] who is African American.”
The security guard claimed she was fired from her job after Cardi used her “celebrity status” and made calls to the building owners. A rep for the medical building denied the claim to TMZ.
The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for the alleged assault. Cardi denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
The trial is scheduled to start on February 1. In her recent motion, Cardi asked the judge to dismiss the claim of false imprisonment due to it being filed past the statute of limitations.
Cardi argued the claim should have been brought 1-year after the alleged February 2018 incident — but said Ellis didn’t file the lawsuit until February 2020.
As a result, she argued the false imprisonment claim should be thrown out before the trial.
Regarding the other claim she asked to be dismissed, Cardi's lawyer said Ellis argued the entertainer “somehow interfered with [Ellis’] constitutional right to engage in legitimate employment. [Ellis], however, fails to show how [Cardi], an entertainment celebrity and not a state actor, was legally capable of violating any constitutional rights.”
A judge has yet to rule.
As we first reported, recently, Cardi asked the court to not allow testimony about her net worth to be used as evidence and for any talk of past altercations with third parties not to be mentioned.