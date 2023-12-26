Security Guard Suing Cardi B Over Alleged Assault Claims She Underwent Plastic Surgery to Fix Injuries
The female security guard who sued Cardi B for an alleged attack at a medical building revealed the injuries from the incident led to her having to undergo surgery and extensive therapy.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in a new motion demanding her suit move forward, Emani Ellis revealed that she received plastic surgery from her surgeon for the physical “injuries she sustained from said assault.”
In addition, Ellis said she received various medical treatments including psychological therapy from several psychologists.
Ellis presented the information as she fought Cardi’s attempt to dismiss several claims in her case.
As we previously reported, in 2020, Ellis sued Cardi B over an alleged assault that took place in 2018.
In her complaint, Ellis said she was working at a medical building in Beverly Hills. She said she tried to take a photo with the singer but she refused.
Ellis said Cardi became upset and an argument broke out. The security guard claimed Cardi struck her in the head, face and body.
In her suit, Ellis’ lawyer claimed that Cardi also spit on his client and used “multiple profanities and racial slurs against [Ellis] who is African American.”
At the time, Cardi was pregnant with her daughter Kulture but the public was not aware.
Ellis accused Cardi of using her “celebrity status to get [Ellis] fired from her job as a security guard” following the incident.
A rep for the medical building denied that accusation in a statement to TMZ.
The lawsuit demanded unspecified for the alleged assault.
Cardi denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The parties are currently attempting to hash out a settlement to avoid going to trial.
Recently, Cardi asked that if the case goes to trial no evidence of any past altercations she had be shown to the jury.
The list of past incidents includes Cardi’s infamous fight with Nicki Minaj.
Cardi argued that any evidence about other alleged acts, which occurred at different times and places and involved other people and circumstances should be excluded because, by law, such evidence cannot show that Defendant acted similarly on this single occasion with Plaintiff.”
The judge has yet to rule.