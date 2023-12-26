Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Mercilessly Mocked Over 'Feliz Navidad' Video As State Grapples With Influx of Migrants From Texas
Colorado Governor Jared Polis was mercilessly mocked online after his office shared a video of him singing a goofy, off-key rendition of the Christmas classic Feliz Navidad, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The festive video was made as the state grapples with a resource crisis amid an influx of migrants being sent from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to sanctuary cities across the country.
The timing of Polis' video has drawn scrutiny as it was posted just days after 16 busses carrying 340 migrants from Texas arrived in Denver. The group joined the estimated 3,800 migrants who are being housed in shelters across Colorado's capital city after a mass drop-off the previous week.
The video was posted from Polis' X account, @GovofCoEspanol, and as of Tuesday morning, had a whopping 2.2 million views. While some X users commented that the video seemed like "harmless" fun, others were more harsh.
Keeping in trend with the governor's post, one user replied in Spanish, "¿Qué tipo de ritual de humillación es este?" which translates to, "what kind of humiliation ritual is this?"
The trolls continued to pile on in the comments section with one asking, "is this an SNL audition?"
Another reply made a nod to the animated comedy series based in the state, "This feels like a South Park episode"
"I know certain drugs are legal in Colorado. Perhaps this explains this behavior. lol," a third X user joked.
While majority of replies featured snarky comments and memes of "cringe" reactions, many users felt the video was particularly insensitive given its timing — and some saw it as a means to pander votes from Colorado's Latino community.
Originally posted in Spanish, one scathing reply called out Polis, "I'll say this in Spanish to stay within the scope of your strange topic. Here's the thing: This is ridiculous and you look as uncomfortable doing it as I did watching it. What was the real purpose of this? Because if I were of Latin descent, I would make fun of you instead of thinking, 'Oh yeah, I'm going to vote for that guy.' Please be careful sir, I believe your state has a history of running politicians out of the polls. But at least with you there can be a valid reason."
In addition to receiving busloads of migrants from Abbott's Texas, Colorado has made headlines recently for a bombshell state supreme court ruling.
The Colorado Supreme Court removed GOP frontrunner Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot, citing a constitutional insurrection clause as its basis for ruling the ex-president ineligible to hold office due to January 6.