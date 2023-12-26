'Crown' Star Dominic West Says Prince Harry Never Spoke to Him Again After He Dished About Duke Drinking From Prosthetic Leg at Press Conference

The TV star, who portrays then-Prince Charles on the show, and the real-life monarch's youngest son, Harry, were both among the enthusiastic participants who trekked 208 miles for three weeks in total to reach the South Pole back in 2013.

After braving the frigid temperatures to reach their destination, West spoke about the Antarctic charity venture during a "welcome home" event, at which he first praised Harry for utilizing his skills.

"He would often reach the meeting point before the rest of his men and would build these incredibly lavish, castellated latrines, with battlements and loo roll holders," West said before his perceived slip-up.