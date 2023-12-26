'Crown' Star Dominic West Says Prince Harry Never Spoke to Him Again After He Dished About Duke Drinking From Prosthetic Leg at Press Conference
The Crown actor Dominic West recalled an ambitious trip he took with Prince Harry more than a decade ago, speculating the Duke of Sussex decided to ice him out after he dished too much during a post-trip press conference.
West said they had an awkward falling out after teaming up for a charity event known as Walking With the Wounded, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The TV star, who portrays then-Prince Charles on the show, and the real-life monarch's youngest son, Harry, were both among the enthusiastic participants who trekked 208 miles for three weeks in total to reach the South Pole back in 2013.
After braving the frigid temperatures to reach their destination, West spoke about the Antarctic charity venture during a "welcome home" event, at which he first praised Harry for utilizing his skills.
"He would often reach the meeting point before the rest of his men and would build these incredibly lavish, castellated latrines, with battlements and loo roll holders," West said before his perceived slip-up.
After being asked about how they celebrated upon their arrival, the Les Misérables alum spilled, "Two of the Aussie guys stripped naked and ran round the pole but most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them."
He now theorized that Harry may have wanted to keep the details under wraps, but West had instead said at the time that Harry chugged liquor out of a prosthetic leg.
"We all drank champagne out of Duncan's (Slater, a double amputee injured in Afghanistan in 2009, who was on the British team) favorite prosthetic legs," the actor shared at the press conference.
West also revealed during his light-hearted interview that Harry told some "eye-wateringly rude jokes."
West told the Times Radio on Sunday that he and Harry sort of lost touch after that, leading the actor to believe he "said too much."
As for whether or not that is true, it remains up for debate. "Harry threw a fit," West's friend said in May 2022, according to Daily Mail. "He accused Dominic of invading his privacy. Dominic told him not to be ridiculous. They haven't spoken since."
The Duke of Sussex has not yet commented, but sources close to the renegade prince said he was upset after the press conference.
A royal expert said that despite Harry's recent drama with family, he misses the royals and living in the U.K. after relocating with Meghan Markle and the kids to California following their exit.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that both Harry and Meghan have been working hard to find their footing, palace insiders said, claiming they had been worn down after public backlash, failed business deals, and public spats with their loved ones.