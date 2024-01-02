'You Are Better Than This': Lara Trump Trashed Over 'Revealing' and 'Ugly' New Year's Eve Dress
Lara Trump was scorned by her own social media followers this weekend after she wore a “trashy” and “ugly” dress to Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve party, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 41-year-old mom-of-two faced backlash on Sunday night after she uploaded a video of her “revealing” New Year’s Eve party wardrobe to Instagram.
“Welcome to the party, 2024,” Eric Trump’s wife wrote alongside the controversial clip. “Totally insane dress by [Oscar Lopez].”
The video showed Lara as she walked to and from the embattled ex-president’s end-of-year party celebration at Mar-a-Lago.
But the former president’s daughter-in-law quickly came under fire for the surprising outfit, and her Instagram followers did not hesitate to share their scathing wardrobe critiques.
“Um…I usually like what you wear…but this one, not so much,” one Instagram user wrote.
“Well, dress is like a Las Vegas show girl, but I think not appropriate for this lady,” another one of Lara’s followers wrote. “Modesty is the classic dress for femininity & beauty.”
“Love her but the dress is awful,” another user said. “Be classy.”
“You are better than this,” one more follower said. “Not a good look for you.”
“This dress is not modest and a good example for young ladies,” yet another disappointed follower wrote. “Melania [Trump] is classy, please look to her as an example.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lara Trump’s New Year’s Eve wardrobe debacle this weekend came shortly after the former TV producer faced backlash for a series of seemingly xenophobic comments in November.
Eric Trump’s wife appeared to slam Spanish-speaking Americans before claiming that “this is the United States of America” and “we speak English here.”
“I mean, this is the United States of America, we speak English here, but you go anywhere in this country, Eric, and you’ll find everything in English, you also find it in Spanish,” she complained during a Newsmax interview in November.
“At the very least, we need a system to vet people to make sure that people are coming here for the right reasons and to make sure that people are able to work and support themselves,” she added.
Lara made headlines again in December when she suggested that Donald Trump might name Nikki Haley as his 2024 vice president running mate.
She also acknowledged rumors that her father-in-law was eyeing Tucker Carlson and Vivek Ramaswamy as potential running mates.
“Crazier things have happened. I don’t know. I would never say never with Donald J. Trump,” Lara said of a possible Trump-Haley ticket last month. “Never say never.”
“There’s a lot of talk about a lot of people,” Lara also noted. “There’s Trump-Tucker Carlson talk, there’s obviously Trump-Vivek talk.”