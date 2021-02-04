Speaking out! Rachel Lindsay got real when discussing Dale Moss and Clare Crawley‘s recent split, and explained why she’s “disappointed” by their breakup.

“I was down for Clare and Dale. I am close with Clare. I love Clare. She was so happy with Dale,” the former Bachelorette, 35, told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 4. “I know there were all these rumors about Dale — and I think that’s what’s so disappointing is meeting them, I wouldn’t have assumed that these rumors could possibly be true. And the more that time goes by since the breakup, it seems like the rumors were true.”

She continued, “It seems like Dale is all about himself. It seems like he wants to be in the spotlight … I find it a big coincidence, maybe not so much of a coincidence, that he keeps finding his way to a camera or to his Instagram lives — get off.”

The former flames met during The Bachelorette season 16, and sparks started flying on night one. After a few weeks together, Moss, 32, proposed to Crawley, 39, and the newly engaged couple left the show early. The former football star announced their split in a since-deleted Instagram post on January 19. “Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote at the time. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

Two days later, Crawley broke her silence and addressed the breakup. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote on Instagram. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”