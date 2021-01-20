'The Bachelorette' Stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Officially Call It Quits The former football star confirmed their breakup on social media.

It’s over for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

The former Bachelorette contestant and football player, 32, confirmed on Tuesday, January 19, that he and the ABC star, 39, called it quits. “I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Moss wrote in an Instagram statement.

“We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he added. “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

The pair met on night one of The Bachelorette season 16, and sparks immediately started flying. After two weeks together, Moss proposed to Crawley in a historical Bachelor Nation moment and they left the show together.

As for what led to their split, a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday that “Clare was the main cause for the breakup.” The insider also claimed that the relationship “caused friction with Dale’s friends and family.”

Crawley, for her part, has yet to publicly comment. Previously, she appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games (where she got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard) before becoming the Bachelorette.