Bachelorette Clare Crawley Is ‘Going Through Things’ After Thanksgiving With Fiance Dale Moss The reality star said he has 'good days and bad days' in the public eye.

Getting real! Clare Crawley opened up about her “good days and bad days” in the public eye after celebrating Thanksgiving with fiancé Dale Moss.

“Hi. It’s me, Clare. Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you,” the former Bachelorette star, 39, captioned an Instagram selfie on Saturday, November 28. “Just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day.”

She continued, “Being on reality TV doesn’t exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman. So when you choose to pass judgements without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best.”

Crawley made headlines earlier this year when her journey to find love came to an end during week four of The Bachelorette‘s 16th season. The hairstylist fell in love with former NFL star Moss, 32, and they exited the show after getting engaged. Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams was brought in as the new Bachelorette following Crawley and Moss’ departure.

Since getting engaged, Crawley — who made her Bachelor Nation debut during Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season — admitted the backlash from viewers hasn’t been “easy.”

“The things people say without knowing the full truth and without seeing exactly how things really happened, it just blows my mind,” she said during an interview with Good Morning America on November 6. “In a world right now when there’s so much negativity and hate and hard things going on right now, love and this type of thing should not be one of those things. So it just blows me away.”