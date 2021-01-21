Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Breaks Her Silence Following Dale Moss Breakup The reality star alleged her ex confirmed their split without her knowing.

Speaking out. Clare Crawley broke her silence in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 21, two days after her ex-fiancé, Dale Moss, confirmed their split.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” The Bachelorette season 16 star, 39, wrote. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

She continued, "2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel." The reality star and football player, 32, met during night one of The Bachelorette season 16. Two weeks after their first meeting, Moss got down on one knee and the newly engaged couple left the show. Moss confirmed their split on Tuesday, January 19, amid rumors surrounding their relationship. Per Crawley's statement, she claimed to have no knowledge of his social media post before he shared it. "Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart," Crawley also wrote in her Thursday post. "I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love. XO Clare."