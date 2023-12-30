Adam Kinzinger Calls Donald Trump a 'Professional Victim' After Maine and Colorado Ballot Decisions

During a CNN panel discussion on Friday, December 29, Kinzinger was asked for his reaction to Trump's rivals supporting him and stating that he should not be taken off the ballot for the 2024 election.

“Trump’s rivals – you’ve heard them – they’re backing him. They’re saying he should not be taken off the ballot for 2024,” Brianna Keilar told Kinzinger on Friday. “Politically speaking, do they have any other choice?”

“No,” he replied. “They have to say this. I mean, I’m not saying it’s not principled. I think about half of them are more principled than anything. But in Chris Christie’s case particularly, he’s been clear of his feelings on Donald Trump.”