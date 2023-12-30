Adam Kinzinger Calls Donald Trump a 'Professional Victim' After Maine and Colorado Ballot Decisions
Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger has criticized former President Donald Trump, calling him a "professional victim," RadarOnline.com has learned.
This came after the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine's Secretary of State barred Trump from their respective state ballots, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who have engaged in "insurrection" from holding civilian and military office.
Maine and Colorado's decisions were made based on Trump's actions leading up to the Capitol riot and attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021.
Trump's campaign has stated that they will appeal these decisions in federal court. However, his primary opponents have seized upon the rulings despite the fact that they would presumably benefit from them.
During a CNN panel discussion on Friday, December 29, Kinzinger was asked for his reaction to Trump's rivals supporting him and stating that he should not be taken off the ballot for the 2024 election.
“Trump’s rivals – you’ve heard them – they’re backing him. They’re saying he should not be taken off the ballot for 2024,” Brianna Keilar told Kinzinger on Friday. “Politically speaking, do they have any other choice?”
“No,” he replied. “They have to say this. I mean, I’m not saying it’s not principled. I think about half of them are more principled than anything. But in Chris Christie’s case particularly, he’s been clear of his feelings on Donald Trump.”
Kinzinger went on to express his belief that publicly embracing the ban on Trump from the ballot would make Republican candidates appear weak.
“It does not help you with the base, doesn’t help you with the election,” he continued. “I think this is probably good for Donald Trump politically because he’s a professional victim, a professional whiner and bellyacher. And this allows him to feed more into that ‘he’s such a poor victim’ narrative."
"So, I think his opponents are saying what they need to say on the campaign trail for now.”
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is averaging at around 58.5% with likely Republican voters, while in a distant second place, Ron DeSantis sits 51.2 points behind at 11.3%. Nikki Haley is closing in from a close third place at 11% and Vivek Ramaswamy currently holds fourth place at 4%.
All other candidates still in the race are polling at 3% or less.
The first Republican primary is set to take place in Iowa on June 4 of next year. Every candidate has visited the state and has campaigned to secure whatever votes they can to prevent a complete Trump blowout.