Gypsy Rose Blanchard Unable to Meet Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game After Getting Out of Prison

According to the Daily Mail, Gypsy, 32, and her husband Ryan Anderson, 37, had been staying at an AirBNB in Overland Park, Kansas, after her release from prison.

They stopped at a McDonald's drive-thru along their route to Louisiana, where they grabbed a meal for themselves and the film crew documenting her every move for a Lifetime documentary.

While driving south on Route 69, the couple took a wrong turn that initially seemed to be a detour to Springfield, Missouri, where Gypsy had once lived with her mother. However, this was a mistake, and they continued on toward Lake Charles, Louisiana, their final destination.