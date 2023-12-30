Gypsy Rose Blanchard Unable to Meet Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game After Getting Out of Prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from prison after serving seven years for the murder of her mother, had her hopes dashed of attending a Kansas City Chiefs football game to see pop singer Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gypsy's parole officer instructed her to return home to Louisiana as quickly as possible, preventing her from attending the game at Arrowhead Stadium.
According to the Daily Mail, Gypsy, 32, and her husband Ryan Anderson, 37, had been staying at an AirBNB in Overland Park, Kansas, after her release from prison.
They stopped at a McDonald's drive-thru along their route to Louisiana, where they grabbed a meal for themselves and the film crew documenting her every move for a Lifetime documentary.
While driving south on Route 69, the couple took a wrong turn that initially seemed to be a detour to Springfield, Missouri, where Gypsy had once lived with her mother. However, this was a mistake, and they continued on toward Lake Charles, Louisiana, their final destination.
Gypsy had expressed her desire to attend the Chiefs game in the hopes of meeting Taylor, as the pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays for the team. Unfortunately, her parole officer put an end to that plan, insisting that she return home immediately. Gypsy will now have to settle for watching the game on TV.
Despite the disappointment of missing the game, Gypsy celebrated Christmas with her family and friends after her release. Her father, Rod Blanchard, and stepmother, Kristy, were at a secret safe house near Kansas City to celebrate with her.
The group gathered at an AirBNB rental in Overland Park, where Gypsy and her teacher-husband, Ryan, were staying.
Gypsy wasted no time in embracing her newfound freedom. She took to Instagram to post her first selfie since her release, which quickly gained over 160,000 likes and thousands of supportive messages. She also reportedly went shoe shopping, buying two pairs of sneakers at a nearby mall.
After leaving the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Chillicothe, Missouri, where she had spent her first night out of prison, Gypsy was seen wearing a distressed sweatshirt and jeans, with only socks on her feet. She carried her belongings, including two plastic grocery bags full of snacks, to her silver Cadillac sedan with Ryan's help.
Blanchard's case gained national attention due to her history of being a Munchausen by proxy victim and the murder of her mother.
She spent her childhood being abused and medically manipulated by her mother, who pretended that Gypsy suffered from various illnesses.
Gypsy's release from prison marks the beginning of her post-prison life, including a book launch and filming a new docuseries for Lifetime.