Nicole Kidman's Pals Worry She's 'Working Herself Ragged' With Heavy Project Load: Report

Nicole Kidman and her husband of 17 years, Keith Urban, appeared happy and united when he picked her up at the airport for Christmas, but in private, pals fear it's a different story, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It was all very sweet and lovey-dovey — he even opened the car door for her," said an observer, "but it definitely seemed a little bizarre, like they were putting on a show of unity and happiness for all of the cameras."

"Nicole has been secretly struggling and doing her best to hide it," an insider told the National Enquirer. But even fans have started to notice her erratic social media posts, dramatic weight loss, and changing face due to suspected plastic surgery. "Everyone wants to know what's wrong with her. Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it's taking a toll," the source shared.

Source: MEGA Sources say Nicole Kidman looked "incredibly skinny" recently while on the set of 'Babygirl.'

In the past two years, Nicole has filmed five TV shows and three movies. "She's been acting in projects nearly back-to-back while also doing advertisements and producing," the insider said. "She even just took on the job as a Balenciaga brand ambassador, as if she didn't have enough on her plate."

Another source revealed she also earns upwards of $1 million for a few hours' work appearing at private events, such as corporate conventions and sales conferences. "The sheer frequency of these jobs seems to indicate she's desperate for easy cash," the insider told the outlet.

Source: MEGA Nicole — who's worth an estimated $250 million — is showing no signs of slowing down.

Despite already being worth an estimated $250 million, "it's as if she fears she'll lose the career she worked so hard for," the insider explained of the 56-year-old. "She's shown no signs of slowing down." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kidman's rep for comment.

And she throws herself into every new job, body, and soul. As a practitioner of the Method acting style, Kidman admitted her preparation for roles is "bats--- crazy." She's been known to lose herself in a character to the point where those on the set have observed that "something inside her just snaps and she becomes a different person," the source claimed.

Source: MEGA The Oscar winner's taking the remaining few days of the year to re-charge, said pals.

Some believe Kidman needs to slow down, pointing out that the Oscar winner can't escape Hollywood's beauty standards, which have led her to be criticized for dressing in age-inappropriate outfits as she desperately tries to maintain her youthful appearance. "And on top of dealing with all that public criticism, she's not giving herself enough time to recover from the constant strain of travel and long working hours. She doesn't have the comforts of home and barely sees her family, which is difficult for her and could explain why she doesn't seem like herself."

Source: MEGA Many are concerned she'll push herself "too far."

The holidays were a chance for her to re-charge with family, including Keith, 56, and their daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, as well as her mother and sister. "They mean everything to her. Nicole is going to cherish this time and try to relax and re-center herself for the new year — before she pushes it too far."

