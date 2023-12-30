Your tip
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Going Through a 'Rough Patch' as Rapper Faces 24 Years in Criminal Case: Report

Source: MEGA

A$AP Rocky faces 24 years behind bars after being charged with two counts of assault with a firearm.

Dec. 30 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Rihanna's romance with A$AP Rocky has reportedly hit a rough patch as the Umbrella singer's beau heads to trial on gun charges that could put him away for 24 years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A shocking report claimed the couple is at each other's throats as the stressed-out rapper prepares for court.

Source: MEGA

A$AP Rocky faces 24 years behind bars after being charged with two counts of assault with a firearm.

"They've started fighting all the time because he's just got no patience for anything," a source told the National Enquirer. "His mood is terrible right now."

According to the report, Rocky's mood swings have also caused friction in the bedroom.

"Before this mess with the trial, they could hardly keep their off each other, but their sex life is nonexistent these days. They're both just too stressed."

Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Rocky and RIhanna's relationship has taken a hit as both are 'just too stressed' over the trial.

The Fashion Killa rapper and his sweetie, both 35, are parents of two sons under 19 months of age. But Rocky is scheduled to go on trial this week after being slapped with two counts of assault with a firearm.

Police reportedly said Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, fired a shot at a former pal in Hollywood in November 2021 — but the Wild for the Night hitmaker insists he's not guilty.

Source: MEGA

Rocky is accused of firing a gun at former friend A$AP Relli during an argument in November 2021.

An insider told the outlet, "Rihanna could very well end up a single mother — and she's absolutely terrified."

The spy said the doting duo adore their kids but taking care of two tots means plenty of sleepless nights.

"Add in what Rocky is going through with this trial, and it's a tinderbox," the source noted.

Source: MEGA

Sources said Rihanna is 'terrified' of becoming a single mother if Rocky is convicted.

"Every time they get into a fight, he uses it as an excuse to duck out and hang with friends, while Rihanna's stuck at home on mommy duty," the insider added. "No wonder she's ticked off!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna for comment.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Rocky recently demanded the court dismiss a civil lawsuit over alleged defamation brought by his former pal, A$AP Relli, who is at the center of Rocky's gun charges trial.

Relli has accused Rocky of telling him to come to a Hollywood location in November 2021 and upon his arrival, an argument broke out between the two men. Relli said the argument led to Rocky allegedly firing a gun at him — and a bullet struck his hand.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Rocky, who was later released on bond. Relli then sued his former friend for damages for his alleged injuries and then for defamation over statements Rocky's lawyer made accusing him of extortion.

