'Girl. Stop': Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Catch Backlash Over Baby #2's Unique Name
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's unique baby name isn't hitting right with fans. The 35-year-old singer and her rapper beau, 34, named their second son Riot, RadarOnline.com can confirm, and the internet isn't happy about it.
According to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast, the full name of RiRi and A$AP's newborn is Riot Rose Mayers. He was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on August 1 at 7:41 AM — despite reports claiming they welcomed him into the world on August 3.
Rihanna's OBGYN was also listed on the birth certificate, revealing Riot was brought into the world by the infamous Thais Aliabadi. She's also the doctor who delivered Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, in April 2018, and Kylie Jenner's children with Travis Scott: Stormi and Aire Webster.
Dr. Aliabadi also recently delivered Al Pacino's latest addition: a son named Roman.
Rihanna and A$AP's one-month-old son joined his older brother, RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born on May 13, 2022. RZA's name is a nod to the famous leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. It's unclear where the famous couple got Riot from.
X, formerly known as Twitter, lit up with reactions after Riot's name was revealed.
"AND RIHANNA NAMED HER BABY RIOT?! Internet, please girl. stop," one person wrote. "Rihanna named her newest baby “Riot”?" questioned another frazzled user. "No. stop it. Can't be real," added a third.
The Umbrella singer revealed her second pregnancy in true style, proudly displaying her baby bump while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.
Pregnancy didn't slow her down. After her halftime performance, she and her baby bump were spotted all over the world. Rihanna was photographed at Paris Fashion Week with A$AP in June and looked ready to pop.
In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, RiRi showed off her pregnancy glow and growing belly in a denim bra with matching jeans, a jacket that she tied around her waist, and a beanie.
Despite having two children together, we're hearing wedding bells will have to wait. Sources spilled that A$AP is "happy to sign" any prenup that Rihanna wants, but she's in no hurry to walk down the aisle.
For now, the pair are getting used to life as parents of two.
Rihanna and A$AP's relationship has only gotten stronger since expanding their family. She shared their connection in an interview after welcoming their first child.
"We're best friends with a baby," she told British Vogue. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."