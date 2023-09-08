'Girl. Stop': Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Catch Backlash Over Baby #2's Unique Name

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second son in August.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 's unique baby name isn't hitting right with fans. The 35-year-old singer and her rapper beau, 34, named their second son Riot , RadarOnline.com can confirm, and the internet isn't happy about it.

According to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast , the full name of RiRi and A$AP's newborn is Riot Rose Mayers. He was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on August 1 at 7:41 AM — despite reports claiming they welcomed him into the world on August 3.

The birth certificate revealed his name is Riot Rose Mayers.

Rihanna's OBGYN was also listed on the birth certificate, revealing Riot was brought into the world by the infamous Thais Aliabadi . She's also the doctor who delivered Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 's daughter, True, in April 2018, and Kylie Jenner 's children with Travis Scott : Stormi and Aire Webster .

Rihanna and A$AP's one-month-old son joined his older brother, RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born on May 13, 2022. RZA's name is a nod to the famous leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. It's unclear where the famous couple got Riot from.

X, formerly known as Twitter, lit up with reactions after Riot's name was revealed.