A$AP Rocky's 'Happy to Sign' Any Prenup Rihanna Wants — if She'll Walk Down The Aisle: Report

A$AP called Rihanna "the One" in 2021.

Aug. 24 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Sly-as-a-fox Rihanna didn't build a whopping $1.4 billion fortune by being naïve — and the father of her two children, A$AP Rocky, is willing to sign on whatever dotted line she wants if the Umbrella singer agrees to say "I do," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their second child — a boy — earlier this month. As this outlet reported, the 9-time Grammy winner gave birth in Los Angeles on August 3 to another son.

According to reports, his name starts with an "R," but the parents of two are staying quiet about their newest addition.

Now, A$AP is allegedly ready and willing to take the next step in their relationship.

A$AP is reportedly willing "to sign anything" as a "show of faith."

"Rocky has been urging Rihanna to agree to marry for at least two years, and he's happy to sign anything she wants as a show of faith," a source spilled to the National Enquirer. "But for now, Rihanna is still hedging her bets." While RiRi is a billionaire, A$AP is doing just fine with an estimated $20 million net worth.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to A$AP and Rihanna's reps for comment.

The two were close friends before being romantically linked in 2019. A$AP gave fans a look at how serious their relationship was in 2021, calling Rihanna "the love of my life" and "the One" during an interview with GQ.

When asked how RiRi compares to his past lovers, the Fashion Killa rapper responded, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

He added, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

The couple has been dating since 2019.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child on May 13, 2022 — so a big wedding might have to wait. They named their first child RZA Athelston Mayers, a nod to the famous leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

She revealed her second pregnancy in true style, proudly displaying her baby bump while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

Rihanna showcased her baby bump during Super Bowl halftime.

The Don't Stop the Music singer bumped all over the world before expecting baby number two. Rihanna was photographed at Paris Fashion Week with A$AP in June and looked ready to pop.

In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, RiRi showed off her pregnancy glow and growing belly in a denim bra with matching jeans, a jacket that she tied around her waist, and a beanie.

The pair are parents of two!

Rihanna couldn't wait to gush about her romance with A$AP after baby number one.

"We're best friends with a baby," she told British Vogue. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

