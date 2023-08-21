Baby #2! Rihanna Gives Birth to Second Son With A$AP Rocky
It's a baby boy again for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! The We Found Love singer, 35, secretly gave birth to her second son earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, 34, managed to keep their newest bundle of joy to themselves for weeks as it's reported they welcomed baby number two back on August 3 in Los Angeles.
While they have yet to make an announcement, an insider told TMZ that the baby's name starts with an "R." The Umbrella singer was active during her pregnancy and was spotted on nights out all over the world with A$AP; however, she seemed to slow down recently.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Rihanna and A$AP's rep for comment.
She was photographed at Paris Fashion Week in June and looked ready to pop. In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, RiRi beamed, showing off her pregnancy glow and growing belly in a denim bra with matching jeans, a jacket that she tied around her waist, and a beanie.
The expecting pair looked happy and excited to knock out their last fashion week before becoming parents of two.
A$AP had previously matched the mother of his kids in an all-denim Louis Vuitton fit with fuzzy slippers. Rihanna shocked the world when she revealed her second pregnancy by proudly displaying her baby bump while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.
Rihanna and the Fashion Killa rapper welcomed their first child on May 13, 2022 — so their lives at home will soon be chaotic.
Not only do they have an infant on their hands, but a toddler too! They named their first child RZA Athelston Mayers, paying tribute to the famous leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.
While the Barbadian bombshell is building a life with A$AP, sources told RadarOnline.com that she is in "no rush" to walk down the aisle. Her inner circle said Rihanna is happy where their relationship stands and doesn't want to change their harmonious dynamic.
RiRi and A$AP have been romantically linked since 2019, but it was in 2021 when he began gushing about their blossoming connection, calling her "the love of my life" and The One during an interview with GQ.
She also praised her significant other, revealing A$AP's father-son bond with RZA while joking, "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together."
"We're best friends with a baby," she told British Vogue. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."