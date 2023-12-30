Chris Wallace Contemplates CNN Departure, Network Execs Fear He'll Jump Ship: Report
Veteran journalist Chris Wallace is reportedly on the verge of ditching CNN.
A sensational report said Wallace's potential exit has left network head honchos panicking that his departure could hurt CNN's ratings.
The rumors started spinning when the widely respected, tough-talking broadcaster confessed he's "getting ichy" to plunge back into political coverage ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to the National Enquirer.
Wallace, 76, currently hosts CNN's The Chris Wallace Show, where he skewers pop culture icons such as Taylor Swift, as well as the chat-fest Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, where he interviews stars like Adam Driver and Bethenny Frankel.
"The network is lucky to have him," an insider told the outlet. "They know that, and Chris does too, and bosses acknowledge behind the scenes he's keeping the ship afloat. Without him they'd be sunk."
"But Chris has been expressing himself in ways that have bosses worried he's about to bail or another network is about to poach him. After all, Chris said himself he's ready for a 'challenge,' and picking pop culture icons apart and interviewing reality stars clearly isn't doing it for him!"
The report claimed sources claim the 76-year-old has had his eyes on getting involved in reporting on the 2024 elections — and his bosses fear he may return to far-right competitor Fox News, which would give CNN a black eye.
"One thing is clear: Rivals are circling, so bosses will do anything to keep him happy," an insider said. "They'll throw more money at him and feed his ego."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for CNN and Wallace for comment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it hasn't all been coming up roses for Wallace at CNN lately.
Wallace faced backlash after he criticized TIME for crowning Swift the magazine's 2023 Person of the Year, which the veteran anchor claimed was down as a "marketing play."
"To me, it sure looks like a pure marketing play for a magazine that used to have a circulation of more than 4 million and is now down to a little more than 1 million," Wallace said on his program.
After Wallace gave his opinion of Swift's achievement, Nielsen data revealed the TV host lost over 50% of his viewers from the prime 25-54 age demographic.
Making matters worse for Wallace and his network was an overall 12 percent drop in viewership for The Chris Wallace Show. On November 4, 620,000 viewers tuned in to Wallace's program, compared to just 543,000 watching on December 2.