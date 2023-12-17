Fantasia Barrino Speaks Out About Being Racially Profiled by AirBNB on Her Son's Birthday
Fantasia Barrino, renowned singer and actress in the upcoming The Color Purple, recently claimed that she was racially profiled by AirBNB during a stay at a house she had booked for her son's birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Barrino said she rented a house for her son and his friends. After inviting people over to celebrate during the day, the number of overnight guests matched the reservation.
However, late in the night, the host attempted to kick Barrino and her family out, accusing them of having a noisy party outside.
Barrino took to her social media accounts to express her frustration, stating, "It's evident to me this was racial profiling, and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin."
She also pointed out that the website never specified that she couldn't have people over and highlighted the frequent gatherings that occurred at the house, as evidenced by the decorations and amenities available.
AirBNB responded to Barrino's post, reaffirming its commitment to non-discrimination and providing a link to its non-discrimination policy. They also asked Barrino to send a direct message with the email address connected to the booking so they could follow up with her.
Barrino further detailed her experience on Instagram, where she shared a series of photos of the children enjoying the festivities. She expressed her disappointment, mentioning that the diverse group of technologically and robotically inclined kids were asked to leave the house on the first night of their stay.
Barrino emphasized the importance of love and empathy, stating, "When love is present, it overlooks your race, age, gender, profession, zip code and even your past."
She added that the host did not take into consideration the happiness and character of the children present, as they were being monitored on various Ring cameras.
Without warning, they were asked to leave at 6 am, in freezing rain, with sleepy kids.
Despite the abrupt eviction, Barrino and her family respectfully cleaned and organized everything before leaving.
The Jasmine Brand shared Barrino's post on social media, where many commented on the situation and shared their own stories of dealing with discrimination and AirBNB hosts.
One person commented, "One thing I’ve learned about renting that bs 1. They do discriminate. 2. Some send you the rules after you book (No Refund) 3. They charge you a cleaning fee and still expect you to clean and take the trash out. I tried to book in ATL everything was good til I sent my ID."
Another user wrote, "Eventually folks will get tired of being mistreated in these privately owned homes and return to hotels. At least you can sue the corporation."