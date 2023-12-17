Fantasia Barrino Speaks Out About Being Racially Profiled by AirBNB on Her Son's Birthday

Barrino said she rented a house for her son and his friends. After inviting people over to celebrate during the day, the number of overnight guests matched the reservation.

However, late in the night, the host attempted to kick Barrino and her family out, accusing them of having a noisy party outside.

Barrino took to her social media accounts to express her frustration, stating, "It's evident to me this was racial profiling, and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin."

She also pointed out that the website never specified that she couldn't have people over and highlighted the frequent gatherings that occurred at the house, as evidenced by the decorations and amenities available.