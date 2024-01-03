'It’s Up to the People': Trump Lawyer Argues Ex-prez Should Be on Election Ballot 'Whether Guilty of Insurrection or Not'
A lawyer for Donald Trump recently argued that the embattled ex-president should be allowed on the 2024 election ballots “whether guilty of insurrection or not,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Trump was booted from the GOP primary ballots in two states last month, lawyer Christina Bobb appeared on Real America Voice to argue against Colorado and Maine’s decisions.
According to Bobb, Trump should be allowed on the primary and general election ballots later this year even if the ex-president is found guilty of insurrection in connection to the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
She argued that the Trump insurrection matter is a “question for the voters” and that “it’s up to the people” whether the 45th president is eligible to run for the White House again in November.
“Section Three of the 14th Amendment doesn’t even apply to the president. It’s not self-executing. Donald Trump hasn’t been charged with insurrection,” Bobb told America’s Voice Live host Steve Gruber on Tuesday. “And this is a question for the voters.”
“The reason why it doesn’t apply to the president was because the drafters of the 14th Amendment realized that the president is elected by the entire nation and it should be the entire nation who determines who they want for president, whether they’re guilty of insurrection or not,” she continued.
“It’s up to the people.”
The America’s Voice Live host appeared to agree with Bobb’s argument. He echoed that the Trump insurrection matter is “not a question for the court” but rather “a question for the voters.”
“I agree with you,” Gruber told Bobb. “Look, this is a political question that America has always deferred about.”
“The court should say it’s not a question for the court, it’s a question for the voters,” he added. “That is the tradition of this country, isn’t it?”
- Donald Trump Lashes Out at Maine Secretary of State for Booting Him From 2024 Election Ballot: 'Hostile Assault on Democracy'
- Louisiana Woman Files Lawsuit to Disqualify Donald Trump From State Ballot
- President Biden Breaks Silence on Colorado's Decision to Ban Donald Trump From 2024 Ballot: 'He Supported an Insurrection'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was booted from the GOP primary ballots in Colorado and Maine last month.
Both states cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – the “insurrection clause” that prohibits an individual who participated in an insurrection from running for public office.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the Colorado Supreme Court said in its 4-3 ruling last month. “We do not reach these conclusions lightly.”
“I am so mindful – and I said this in my decision – that it is unprecedented,” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows echoed in her ruling. “No secretary of state has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on section 3 of the 14th amendment.”
“But no presidential candidate has ever engaged in insurrection and been disqualified under section 3 of the 14th amendment,” Bellows also noted.
Meanwhile, Trump will remain on the GOP primary and general election ballots in Michigan and California later this year after both states ruled that they did not have the authority to prohibit a person from appearing on the ballots.