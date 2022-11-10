Your tip
Late Convicted Sex Offender Mary Kay Letourneau's Ex-Teen Lover Vili Fualaau Welcomes Third Daughter

Nov. 10 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

It's triple the trouble for Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband. Vili Fualaau, 39, expanded his family, welcoming this third daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fualaau already has two adult-aged daughters — Audrey, 25, and Georgia, 24 — with teacher-turned-convicted-abuser Letourneau, who died in July 2020 of stage four cancer at the age of 58.

Georgia dropped the baby bombshell, posting a photo of the family's new addition, Sophia, in the hospital.

"Hi Sophia, I'm your big sister! You're so beautiful, I can't wait to watch you grow. I'll be right here by your side no matter what! I love you," she captioned the photo she shared on a private Instagram.

Letourneau was a sixth-grade school teacher who began sexually abusing then-teen Fualaau in 1996. She was sentenced to 7 years behind bars for child rape.

She fell pregnant twice with Fualaau's children by the time he was 15. When she was released from prison, he was an adult and petitioned the court to drop a court-ordered restraining order so they could see each other.

Their illegal high-profile relationship gained major attention during Letourneau's trial and conviction. It was a media circus again when they got married in 2005.

Despite fighting for their forbidden love, Letourneau and Fualaau announced their split in 2017. RadarOnline.com was the first to reveal the breakup news.

The duo continued living with each other, and he was by her side when she died.

Letourneau even left some of her estate to her ex in her will.

In 2020, Fualaau appeared on Dr. Oz and rejected the idea of being attracted to a minor.

"I'd probably go and seek some help," Fualaau said when asked how he'd handle the situation. "I couldn't look at a 13-year-old and be attracted to that because it's just not in my brain. It's nothing that I'm attracted to. I mean, we all have our preferences, and that's just not something that I would go towards."

