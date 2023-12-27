The Bobbie Jean Carter autopsy has been completed and authorities are still waiting for the toxicology results — just days after Aaron and Nick Carter’s sister was found dead in Florida, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Carter’s unexpected death was revealed over the weekend by her heartbroken mother Jane Carter, who has already buried two of her children since 2012.

“Our office conducted the autopsy, and we are awaiting family to make arrangements to have her released from our facility,” a rep for the Florida medical examiner exclusively told RadarOnline.com.