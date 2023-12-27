Aaron and Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean's Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Delayed Pending Toxicology Results
The Bobbie Jean Carter autopsy has been completed and authorities are still waiting for the toxicology results — just days after Aaron and Nick Carter’s sister was found dead in Florida, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Carter’s unexpected death was revealed over the weekend by her heartbroken mother Jane Carter, who has already buried two of her children since 2012.
“Our office conducted the autopsy, and we are awaiting family to make arrangements to have her released from our facility,” a rep for the Florida medical examiner exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
“Autopsy reports may take four to five months or longer to complete,” the rep said referring to the toxicology report which would reveal if Bobbie Jean had any drugs or booze in her system prior to the death.
The troubled 41-year-old was found unresponsive inside her home's bathtub and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told TMZ. Eerily, her brother Aaron, 34, drowned in his Los Angles bathtub in 2022 after becoming “incapacitated” while taking a generic brand of Xanax and huffing on aerosol spray.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bobbie Jean passed away while under strict probation after pleading guilty to drug possession and petty theft nearly two months before her untimely death.
Bobbie Jean was sentenced to two years’ probation following a June 2023 shoplifting arrest where police found her in possession of fentanyl, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Bobbie Jean, who had a lengthy criminal record for minor offenses, was busted by security guards at Hobby Lobby after they saw her stuffing stickers and a pack of magic markers into her purse. Inside the loss prevention office, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies saw her reach into her purse and toss a container containing powered fentanyl under a desk, TMZ reported.
Bobbie Jean pled guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and petit theft. She was sentenced to two years’ probation, ordered to pay a $1,464 fine, and was forced to submit a DNA sample. Her driver’s license was also revoked for six months.
The family thinks Bobbie Jean, who worked as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during Aaron’s tours in the early 2000s, died after going into cardiac arrest. She also appeared on the family’s reality series, House of Carters, which ran for one season in 2006.
- Aaron Carter’s Mom Arrested For Alleged Battery, Ordered To Stay Away From Husband
- 'Red Flags Everywhere': Shanquella Robinson's Family 'Deeply Disappointed' After FBI Wouldn't Release Autopsy Results
- '16 & Pregnant' Alum Jordan Cashmyer's Autopsy Still Not Complete More Than 1 Week After Her Shocking Death
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Bobbie Jean left behind an 8-year-old daughter Bella, who is being looked after by a family member.
Mama Carter, who has been plagued by death, plans to bury her daughter in her home state of Florida. Her daughter Leslie, 25, died in 2012 from a drug overdose.
"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," she told TMZ, referring to the tragic passing of her son Aaron and daughter Leslie.