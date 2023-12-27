Bobbie Jean Carter's Daughter Bella, 8, Will Live With Late Father's Sister Following Mom's Tragic Death at Age 41
Following the tragic death of Bobbie Jean Carter, her daughter Bella, 8, will live with her aunt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bobbie Jean, 41, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, died unexpectedly on Sunday. The cause of the House of Carters alum's death has yet to be released.
According to People, Bobbie Jean's 8-year-old daughter is being cared for by her aunt in the wake of her mother's sudden passing.
While a source initially said Bella was being cared for by her maternal grandmother, Jane Carter, another insider close to the family told the outlet that Bobbie Jean's daughter is being looked after by her late father's sister.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to the report, several sources close to Bobbie Jean's family said relatives believe she went into cardiac arrest at home, though details on her death and the events leading up to it remain unclear at this time.
The family source additionally revealed that Bobbie Jean will be laid to rest in her home state of Florida.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bobbie Jean's death has rocked the close knit family, who are still grieving the loss of Aaron, who died in November 2022, as well as sister Leslie Carter, who died in January 2012 at the age of 25.
Jane confirmed her daughter's death on Saturday in a statement to multiple outlets, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."
"H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," Jane continued. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."
Following Jane's confirmation of her daughter's death, Aaron's twin sister Angel took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to Bobbie Jean.
"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend," Angel began the heartfelt caption. "Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what."
"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life."
Angel continued the emotional message by addressing the urgent "need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement."
She continued by noting, "the generational dysfunction stops now," alongside a tag to the official account for On Our Sleeves, an organization providing resources for children's mental health.
"I love you BJ, you’re free now," Angel concluded the tribute post.