Donald Trump $370 Million Fraud Trial: Judge Arthur Engoron Receives Bomb Threat at Home Hours Before Closing Arguments
The judge overseeing Donald Trump's $370 million civil fraud trial received a bomb threat this morning — only hours before he's set to hear closing arguments in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to law enforcement, the bomb squad was called out to Judge Arthur Engoron's Long Island home on Thursday morning. It is unclear if the judge was home at the time.
Earlier in the week, Engoron ruled that Trump would not be able to speak in the trial. Trump requested to deliver a portion of the closing arguments but the judge shut down his plea. The ex-president's lawyer opposed the decision.
“You are not allowing President Trump, who has been wrongfully demeaned and belittled by an out of control, politically motivated Attorney General, to speak about things that must be spoken about,” Trump's attorney Chris Kise wrote to Engoron.
The judge replied, "Take it or leave it. Now or never."
In the case, Trump and his business stand accused of overinflating the value of their assets to obtain business loans over the years. The lawsuit was brought by New York State Attorney Letitia James. She initially sought $250 million in damages but increased the amount requested during the trial.
“The myriad deceptive schemes they employed to inflate asset values and conceal facts were so outrageous that they belie innocent explanation," one lawyer for the government said.
Trump has attacked Engoron and James on his social media platform Truth Social for months.
Last month, on his way to court, the ex-president told his followers," "Heading to a Witch Hunt with a Crooked Judge and a Bats..t CRAZY (and Racist!), A.G. This case was decided against me before it even started. WE WON AT THE APPELLATE DIVISION, BUT HIGHLY POLITICAL AND DISRESPECTFUL JUDGE ENGORON REFUSES TO HONOR THEIR ORDER!"
On his social media platform, Trump previously slammed the judge for refusing to dismiss the case.
He wrote in December, “Remember, the corrupt and radical Judge Engoron is a political hack who wouldn’t give us a Jury, wouldn’t let this ‘case’ go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs (would have been TERMINATED), incredibly ignored the Appellate Court decision that struck down almost 90% of this fake lawsuit based on Statute of Limitations, etc., and, Illegally and Unconstitutionally Gagged me and my lawyers, in a brazen and blatant attempt to prevent us from bringing vital information to the Public and the Courts."
Sources said the trial will go on as scheduled this morning despite the bomb threat.