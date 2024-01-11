Donald Trump Desperately Digging for More 'Dirt' on Fani Willis to 'Tank' Georgia Election Interference Case: Report

Donald Trump and his team are reportedly digging for more “dirt” on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to “tank” the ongoing Georgia election interference case against the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after a member of Trump’s team accused Willis of having an “improper relationship” with a special prosecutor working beneath her, sources revealed the ex-president was desperately searching for even more “dirt” to have Willis booted from the Georgia case.