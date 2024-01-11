Donald Trump Desperately Digging for More 'Dirt' on Fani Willis to 'Tank' Georgia Election Interference Case: Report
Donald Trump and his team are reportedly digging for more “dirt” on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to “tank” the ongoing Georgia election interference case against the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after a member of Trump’s team accused Willis of having an “improper relationship” with a special prosecutor working beneath her, sources revealed the ex-president was desperately searching for even more “dirt” to have Willis booted from the Georgia case.
“Donald Trump wants more dirt on her,” one lawyer close to the embattled ex-president told Rolling Stone this week. “And it doesn’t hurt that this really could blow up Fani Willis, if the allegations are true.”
Meanwhile, an Atlanta-based criminal defense attorney suggested that the “improper relationship” allegations against Willis could ultimately delay Trump’s Georgia election interference case by “six months to a year.”
While Willis promised to “respond appropriately in court” to a motion filed by the member of Trump’s team who launched the “improper relationship” allegations, a trial court judge would reportedly be the one to rule whether the accusations hold merit and, therefore, warrant a potential hearing to settle the matter.
“If you’re moving to disqualify a prosecutor for a conflict of interest, you file a motion and it’s the trial court judge who decides whether or not it’s a conflict of interest,” Andrew Fleischman explained to Rolling Stone.
“You have a hearing with sworn evidence and the rules of evidence apply at that hearing,” he added.
If Willis were to be booted from the Trump Georgia case, a new prosecutor would be appointed to the case by Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys Council.
The new prosecutor would then “make his or her own judgment about whether to continue” the Trump case or “make [the parties] start over” from the beginning.
“The next prosecutor can make his or her own judgment about whether to continue,” Nathan Chapman, a legal ethics professor at the University of Georgia School of Law, told Rolling Stone. “But the judge could be so fed up with the circus that he makes them all start over.”
“It’s going to be really hard to find someone else who wants to take this case,” Fleischman added. “It’s a case that will cost millions of dollars to prosecute and take six months to a year.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a member of Trump’s 2020 campaign team – Mike Roman – accused Willis of having an “ongoing, personal and romantic relationship” with special prosecutor Nathan Wade on Monday.
While sources told Roman that Willis and Wade’s purported relationship started before the Trump election interference case kicked off, Roman noted how Willis' office subsequently hired and paid Wade $654,000 in legal fees to help in the case.
Roman filed a conflict-of-interest motion against Willis on Monday and moved for both Willis and Wade to be removed from the Trump election interference proceedings.
“The instant Motion is not filed lightly,” Roman wrote in the court filing this week. “Nor is it being filed without considerable forethought, research or investigation.”
“It is not our intention here to find ways to prosecute the prosecutor, but it must be brought to the attention of the Court that the actions of the two lead district attorneys in this case arguably constitute crimes under federal law,” he added.
It should be noted that Roman was one of the 18 co-defendants indicted alongside Trump in August for allegedly working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.