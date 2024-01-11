DeSantis Voter Confronts Donald Trump, Asks Why Ex-prez 'Criticized and Demeaned So Many' of Those Who Helped Him

MacCallum fielded a question from a DeSantis voter named Jane who asked Trump point-blank why he has “publicly criticized and personally demeaned so many of” the people who worked for him in the past.

“I will be caucusing for DeSantis,” Jane acknowledged. “But I will say, Mr. President, I am extremely grateful that in your first term, you accomplished great things. But it was also with the help of many great people.”