DeSantis Voter Confronts Donald Trump, Asks Why Ex-prez 'Criticized and Demeaned So Many' of Those Who Helped Him
Donald Trump was confronted by a Ron DeSantis voter during a Fox News town hall event this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising incident unfolded on Wednesday night in Des Moines, Iowa as the embattled ex-president sat on the town hall event stage with Fox co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
MacCallum fielded a question from a DeSantis voter named Jane who asked Trump point-blank why he has “publicly criticized and personally demeaned so many of” the people who worked for him in the past.
“I will be caucusing for DeSantis,” Jane acknowledged. “But I will say, Mr. President, I am extremely grateful that in your first term, you accomplished great things. But it was also with the help of many great people.”
“Since that time, you have publicly criticized and personally demeaned so many of them,” the DeSantis voter continued. “If you’re given four more years, how will you convince good people to take the risk of working with you?”
Trump responded and claimed that he would have “no problem” finding “great people” to work with if elected back to the White House in November.
“So, I have a lot of people that want to work with me,” Trump replied. “Everybody wants to come to work with us. We’re going to have no trouble.”
“We had great people,” he continued. “We had a couple that were not great. Stiffs, I would call them. But that’s true with anybody. But now I’ve gotten to know Washington. I’ve gotten to know the people. I know the best. I know the smart ones, the dumb ones, the weak ones, the strong ones.”
The embattled ex-president then targeted the Florida governor. Trump said that DeSantis was “not loyal” and that DeSantis would be “working in a pizza shop or perhaps a law firm” if Trump did not endorse the Florida lawmaker for governor in 2018.
“You like Ron DeSantis,” Trump started. “He would be working in a pizza shop or perhaps a law firm if I didn’t endorse him.”
“You know, I endorsed him, took him from nothing to winning an election,” the former president continued. “And I was all for him. And then one day he said he’d run against me four years later after I got him in.”
“That’s not a loyal person,” Trump concluded. “We can’t have that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump recently turned up the attacks against his GOP primary challengers ahead of the Iowa caucuses next month.
But while Trump was participating in the Fox News town hall event in Des Moines on Wednesday night, DeSantis and GOP primary candidate Nikki Haley were battling it out on the stage of the fifth GOP primary debate.
That debate, which was hosted by CNN, also happened to be held in Des Moines on Wednesday night.