Donald Trump Attacks Republican Opponents Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie For Having 'No Loyalty'
Donald Trump slammed GOP opponents Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis for having "no loyalty," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump has been on a Truth Social rampage this week and with the Iowa Caucus just ten days away, he ramped up his attacks on his top three Republican rivals.
After DeSantis grilled Trump over his flip-flopping stance on abortion restrictions during a campaign event in Iowa, the ex-president unloaded on the Florida governor, who he said had "zero personality."
"Ron DeSanctimonious has one minor flaw against the Democrats — He has ZERO personality," Trump wrote on Friday. "If I didn’t endorse him, he would have finished, during the Primary, at 3%. NO LOYALTY!"
Trump continued to slam the Florida governor, "Bobblehead is now in third place, Jeff Roe has taken all of his money and quit, and he should get on a plane and go back to Florida today."
While criticizing DeSantis, Trump took a shot at Christie, who has been outspoken on the dangers of re-electing the ex-president.
"He never told the people, during the Florida Governor campaign, that they would be abandoned. Just like Sloppy Chris Christie did to New Jersey (He finished up at an 8% approval rating!)."
Next up on Trump's chopping block was his former United Nations ambassador, Haley, who he referred to as "Birdbrain."
"Birdbrain said, over and over again, that she would NEVER run against the President, “He was a GREAT President” - and then she ran," the ex-president wrote. "Two very unreliable and disloyal people! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Despite four indictments totaling 91 criminal charges, Trump maintains a strong lead at the polls over DeSantis, Haley and Christie.
According to a Real Clear Politics poll, Trump holds a strong lead in Iowa at 51% followed by DeSantis and Haley at 18% and 16%, respectively.
Christie falls fall behind all three, as well as Vivek Ramaswamy, at 3%.
While Trump's polling dominance continues, two states have attempted to bar him from their primary ballots due to a constitutional insurrection clause and his role in January 6.
In late December, the Colorado Supreme Court cited Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment in their ruling to remove the ex-president from the primary ballot.
Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellows followed suit and disqualified Trump from the state primary ballot, which Trump's legal team appealed to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.