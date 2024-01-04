'Outrageous Conduct': Trump Argues Jack Smith Should Be Held in Contempt and Pay Attorney Fees in Jan. 6 Case

Former president Donald Trump's lawyers are demanding that special counsel Jack Smith be held in contempt.

Trump's side filed a motion on Thursday, requesting that Smith and his team be forced to pay "reasonable attorneys' fees" for this "outrageous conduct."

Former president Donald Trump 's lawyers are demanding that special counsel Jack Smith be held in contempt, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming his team violated a stay order issued by the judge in the federal 2020 election case .

The embattled GOP frontrunner argued that prosecutors took steps to advance the case against him, despite U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan temporarily placing the case on hold last month.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged with four counts related to his alleged attempt to prevent the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election.

Chutkan later agreed to halt the proceedings while Trump appeals her decision denying him broad immunity from federal prosecution.