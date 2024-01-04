'Outrageous Conduct': Trump Argues Jack Smith Should Be Held in Contempt and Pay Attorney Fees in Jan. 6 Case
Former president Donald Trump's lawyers are demanding that special counsel Jack Smith be held in contempt, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming his team violated a stay order issued by the judge in the federal 2020 election case.
Trump's side filed a motion on Thursday, requesting that Smith and his team be forced to pay "reasonable attorneys' fees" for this "outrageous conduct."
The embattled GOP frontrunner argued that prosecutors took steps to advance the case against him, despite U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan temporarily placing the case on hold last month.
Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged with four counts related to his alleged attempt to prevent the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election.
Chutkan later agreed to halt the proceedings while Trump appeals her decision denying him broad immunity from federal prosecution.
In the new court docs, Trump and his lawyers cited a notice of service of a draft exhibit list and a motion to exclude certain types of evidence should the trial proceed on March 4.
"The Stay Order is clear, straightforward, and unambiguous. All substantive proceedings in this court are halted. Despite this clarity, the prosecutors began violating the stay almost immediately," the filing stated.
Trump and his lawyers argued that Smith and his prosecutors "seek to weaponize the stay to spread political propaganda, knowing that President Trump would not fully respond because the court relieved him of the burdens of litigation during the stay."
- Jack Smith Moves to Stop Donald Trump From Injecting ‘Partisan Political Attacks’ Into Upcoming Election Interference Trial: Report
- Donald Trump Fights Jack Smith's Request for Narrow Gag Order in January 6 Case: 'Reject This Transparent Gamesmanship'
- Confused? Donald Trump Asks Why 'Deranged' Jack Smith Didn't File Jan 6 Charges 'Three Years Ago'
"Worse, the prosecutors have announced their intention to continue this partisan-driven misconduct indefinitely, effectively converting this court's docket into an arm of the Biden campaign," the filing continued.
Trump and his lawyers suggested that Smith's team should be forced to withdraw a Dec. 27 motion and other "improper" productions as an "initial matter."
A rep for Smith declined to comment on the motion.
In a previous filing, prosecutors noted that the case had been paused, also stating the government would "continue to meet its own deadlines as previously determined" by the court "to promote the prompt resumption of the pretrial schedule."
Trump and his lawyers, however, believe it is part of a thinly-veiled attempt to keep him out of office.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Why didn't the Deranged Jack Smith 'Team' file their lawsuit 3 years ago?" he wrote via TruthSocial on Dec. 15. "Because they wanted to file it right in the middle of my campaign, that's why. Now, all of a sudden, they want to RUSH. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"