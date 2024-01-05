Nigel Lythgoe Steps Down From 'SYTYCD' After Paula Abdul Allegations

Nigel Lythgoe is walking away from So You Think You Can Dance after being accused of sexually assaulting several women.

Nigel Lythgoe is walking away from So You Think You Can Dance after being accused of sexually assaulting several women, including singer Paula Abdul , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I have informed the producers of ‘ So You Think You Can Dance ’ of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series. I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain," he said on Friday.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Abdul sued Lythgoe for sexual assault last week, claiming the American Idol executive forced himself on her during her stints as a judge on the singing competition show as well as SYTYCD.

The Straight Up singer included two alleged incidents in the lawsuit, one of which she claimed she told her representative about but failed to go further with the accusations out of fear of retaliation. Abdul also claimed that he called her at some point after the alleged incidents and "taunted" her by saying they should celebrate because it had been "7 years and the statute of limitations had run."

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear – and entirely platonic – friends and colleagues. Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for," his rep told RadarOnline.com.

"While Paula’s history of erratic behavior is well known, I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have.”