Gypsy Rose Blanchard Admits She Misses Late Mother Years After Murder, Bawls on Anniversary of Crime
Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted that she still has a place in her heart for her abusive mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, years after she and then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn plotted to kill her.
"She was my mom and I miss her," Gypsy, a victim of Munchausen by proxy, said on Friday's episode of The View. "Everything she did to me, she was still my mother."
The 32-year-old confessed she feels a myriad of emotions to this day about Dee Dee, noting she was angry after first uncovering her "web of lies," but has since come to realize she suffered "a lot from mental illness."
After confiding in her then-boyfriend about the childhood abuse she endured including being lied to about having a number of illnesses, Godejohn followed through with a plan to kill her mother, stabbing Dee Dee 14 times in her bedroom in the Springfield family home in July 2015.
"[If] you're watching right now, please listen to me [and] heed my words that you are not alone in this situation, there are other ways out. I did it the wrong way," Blanchard said.
"No, no, no, don't say that. You had no choice really," co-host Joy Behar chimed in, to which Blanchard replied, "I did! I did something wrong and I paid my dues for it."
Gypsy, who is now remarried to husband Ryan Scott Anderson, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years for her part. Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.
Now that she is free after eight years behind bars, Gypsy revealed she gives herself "grace" to take it day by day when those mixed emotions resurface.
"I give myself patience," Gypsy said. "If I feel angry in one moment, let me feel that. If I feel remorse and sorry — " she continued before sharing that the anniversary of the crime is one of her most difficult days to overcome every year.
"What I do on the anniversary is I play one of her favorite songs and I allow myself that time to cry, and I mean bawl," Gypsy said, adding that she doesn't do it in front of other people out of fear of judgment or snarky comments.
Gypsy explained that she spent 24 years of her life with Dee Dee and still has love for her despite everything that transpired.