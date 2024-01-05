Gypsy Rose Blanchard Admits She Misses Late Mother Years After Murder, Bawls on Anniversary of Crime

"[If] you're watching right now, please listen to me [and] heed my words that you are not alone in this situation, there are other ways out. I did it the wrong way," Blanchard said.

"No, no, no, don't say that. You had no choice really," co-host Joy Behar chimed in, to which Blanchard replied, "I did! I did something wrong and I paid my dues for it."

Gypsy, who is now remarried to husband Ryan Scott Anderson, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years for her part. Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.