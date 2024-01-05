'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Sues Ex Tom Sandoval Over $2 Million Home
Vanderpump Rules standout Ariana Madix is suing her cheating ex, Tom Sandoval, over their shared $2 million home. RadarOnline.com has observed the suit filed in Los Angeles on Friday, which shows Madix is filing for partition of real property by sale — meaning she wants a judge to force Sandoval to sell the house.
Madix is begging a judge to force the sale of the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Valley Village, CA, and wants the proceeds divided fairly. As TMZ pointed out, Madix doesn't want "division in kind," which would allow them to retain their ownership interest in the property and potentially sell to a third party.
The exes have been at odds over the 4,334 square foot home since Sandoval's betrayal with Raquel Leviss was exposed last year. Madix and her ex have remained under the same roof after the affair — known around the world as "Scandoval" — with both of them refusing to move out.
They bought the property for $2 million in 2019, and the price has skyrocketed to an estimated $2.7 million, meaning they could get a good chunk of change if they sell.
While many thought Madix left the property after she was photographed with moving boxes, she later clarified that it was "staged" and part of a brand deal. She landed several partnerships and even a spot as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars after ending her 9-year relationship with Sandoval.
While Madix's life thrived after the split, it was the opposite for her cheating ex-boyfriend. Sandoval's businesses tanked, with angry fans boycotting his establishments with Tom Schwartz and some leaving nasty reviews on Yelp.
He was also savagely booed at BravoCon in November while sharing the stage with his angry ex.
Madix's legal filing is icing on the cake as Bravo gears up for the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere on January 30. While Madix and Sandoval are returning to the reality show, Leviss didn't.
After Scandoval and a ruthless reunion, Leviss sought mental health treatment in Arizona and cut off Tom while offloading several things that reminded her of him on eBay. She collected a whopping $14,800 for two TomTom hoodies and her lightning bolt necklace. Leviss donated the entire proceeds to mental health awareness.