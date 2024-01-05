'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Sues Ex Tom Sandoval Over $2 Million Home

The exes have been at odds over the 4,334 square foot home since Sandoval's betrayal with Raquel Leviss was exposed last year. Madix and her ex have remained under the same roof after the affair — known around the world as "Scandoval" — with both of them refusing to move out.

They bought the property for $2 million in 2019, and the price has skyrocketed to an estimated $2.7 million, meaning they could get a good chunk of change if they sell.