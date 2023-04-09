Your tip
'Vanderpump Rules' Personality Ariana Madix To Compete In 'Dancing With The Stars' Following Bombshell Tom Sandoval Break-Up

Source: mega
Apr. 9 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Ariana Madix is ready to move on from her public break-up with Tom Sandoval by competing in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a source, the Vanderpump Rules star is in "late-stage conversations" to join the upcoming season's cast later this fall and has "already received all of the approvals and signoffs from NBC Universal," Bravo's parent company.

ABC has yet to confirm any competitors in the upcoming season. Still, judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are set to return, with Julianne Hough joining Alfonso Ribeiro to host the dancing competition.

However, one former host who won't be returning is Tyra Banks. The Next Top Model star announced in March that she wouldn't be coming back to the ABC show, telling outlets that instead, she's planning to focus on her personal business ventures.

This comes as fans of VPR are eagerly awaiting seeing the 37-year-old's bombshell breakup with her ex-beau play out on television.

The TV star ended her 9-year-long relationship with Sandoval in early March after details surrounding an affair between her at-the-time boyfriend and co-star Raquel Leviss hit headlines.

The cast just wrapped the show's reunion, with Madix teasing a fire-red "revenge dress" for the upcoming special. She posted a picture of the gown in question, captioning the snapshot, "I think his eyes are gonna bleed," referring to Sandoval.

Tom Schwartz recently appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch Happens Live show, comparing Sandoval's relationship with Leviss to "heroin."

"It’s an infatuation of all infatuations," he told the Bravo host, before elaborating that Sandoval has "a sense of profound sadness" over the situation and pleaded to viewers to "give him a hug" if they run into him on the street.

Besides preparing to break out her dancing shoes, Madix is also set to star in the upcoming Lifetime original movie Buying Back My Daughter.

The film is currently in production and is set to have the former bartender act beside Shazam: Fury of the Gods star Meagan Good.

