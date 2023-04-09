'Vanderpump Rules' Personality Ariana Madix To Compete In 'Dancing With The Stars' Following Bombshell Tom Sandoval Break-Up

Ariana Madix is ready to move on from her public break-up with Tom Sandoval by competing in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars , RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a source, the Vanderpump Rules star is in "late-stage conversations" to join the upcoming season's cast later this fall and has "already received all of the approvals and signoffs from NBC Universal," Bravo's parent company.

ABC has yet to confirm any competitors in the upcoming season. Still, judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are set to return, with Julianne Hough joining Alfonso Ribeiro to host the dancing competition.

However, one former host who won't be returning is Tyra Banks. The Next Top Model star announced in March that she wouldn't be coming back to the ABC show, telling outlets that instead, she's planning to focus on her personal business ventures.