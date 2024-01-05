Three-time Felon Who Attacked Las Vegas Judge Blames Brazen Actions on Having a 'Bad Day'
A three-time felon who attacked a Las Vegas judge in court said he wanted to kill her and blamed his actions on having a "bad day" after refusing to appear in court for felony charges related to the incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shocking footage captured repeat offender Debora Redden leaping over a courtroom dais on Wednesday to attack Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, 62, who was sentencing the 30-year-old convicted of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.
Moments before the dramatic courtroom attack, Redden's attorney asked Judge Holthus to grant his three-time felon client parole, which she refused.
"I think it’s time he got a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history," Holthus said noting Redden's extensive criminal history.
Before Holthus could read Redden's prison sentence, he rushed to the front of the courtroom and jumped over the dais at the judge, knocking her out of her seat.
Holthus' law clerk and several officers quickly sprung into action and rushed to separate Redden and the judge. Redden allegedly slammed the judge's head against a wall, pulled out some of her hair, and struck her once in the head. Holthus attempted to protect herself by hiding under her desk, "balled up covering her face." After several minutes, Redden was subdued and escorted out of the courtroom.
According to local news KLAS, court documents revealed Redden said he wanted to kill her and blamed his brazen actions on having a "bad day."
Redden was placed in a holding cell near the courtroom. According to court documents, he told officers the "judge has it out for me" and she "is evil."
Redden reportedly apologized to officers for the outburst. "I’m sorry you guys had to see that," he said before asking another officer if what he did was wrong.
Police said Holthus, who was treated at the justice center, described Redden "as being ‘big, strong and angry.'"
While attempting to handcuff Redden, Holthus' marshal, Shane Brandon, sustained a gash to the face and dislocated his shoulder. He later received 25 stitches for the facial injury.
Law clerk Michael Lasso also sustained several cuts on his hand during the altercation.
While at the Clark County Detention Center, Redden allegedly spat in an officer's face.
The following day he was supposed to appear in the same courthouse for felony charges but refused. His court date was rescheduled for January 9.
After the January 3 incident, Redden received new charges including battery on a protected person, coercion with force or threat of force, intimidate public officers/others with the use of force, and battery by prisoner/probationer/parolee among others.