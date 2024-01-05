Three-time Felon Who Attacked Las Vegas Judge Blames Brazen Actions on Having a 'Bad Day'

A three-time felon who attacked a Las Vegas judge in court said he wanted to kill her and blamed his actions on having a "bad day" after refusing to appear in court for felony charges related to the incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shocking footage captured repeat offender Debora Redden leaping over a courtroom dais on Wednesday to attack Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, 62, who was sentencing the 30-year-old convicted of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.