Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin’s Phone Records Subpoenaed in Lawsuit Over Rain-Damaged Ferrari

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter has been accused of failing to produce a copy of his divorce agreement with the talk show host as part of his ongoing battle with an insurance company, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kevin sued Essentia Insurance for refusing to pay a policy he had on his 2018 Ferrari. He claimed the car was damaged by rain while parked outside in Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Essentia claimed they hired a meteorologist who said there was no rain at the time and location where Kevin claimed his car was damaged. The parties are preparing for currently preparing for trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @THEREALKELVINHUNTER/INSTAGRAM

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Essentia Insurance recently demanded Kevin turn over a series of documents. Essentia asked Kevin to turn over all credit card statements he obtained from 2020 to now, copies of all bank account records, a copy of his divorce settlement obtained “from your divorce proceedings with Wendy Williams,” and all documents related to any loan agreements for any unsecured loans he obtained from 2020 to now. Further, Essentia demanded Kevin turn over all documents and communications related to any personal loans that he obtained from his friends or family.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @THEREALKELVINHUNTER/INSTAGRAM

Recently, Essentia accused Kevin of failing to turn over any of the requested documents. The insurance company demanded the court order Wendy’s ex to produce the information immediately. In addition, Essentia subpoenaed Kevin’s phone records from Verizon. The insurance company asked for all text messages Kevin received and sent from November 4, 2021, through November 25, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Further, they asked for a list of all phone calls made and received during the same time period. The case is ongoing. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kevin sued Essentia Insurance for failing to pay out on a policy he had with the company on his 2018 Ferrari California T 2DR Retractable Hardtop. In the suit, Kevin claimed it was an “all-risk” policy that was to provide “coverage against risk of direct physical loss to covered property unless the loss is caused by a peril that is excluded.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin said his luxury vehicle was damaged by rain on November 11, 2021. He said he notified the insurance company of the damage a couple of days later. The insurance company assigned an inspector to investigate the claim. Kevin said despite submitting the proper paperwork, he has yet to receive payment.

In response, the insurance company said it denied the claim because there was allegedly no rain at the location and time that Kevin said the car was damaged. Wendy’s ex-husband claimed he drove the car to his friend’s home in Pompano Beach with the top down. He said he left the Ferrari at the pad and drove off in a 2020 Audi. Kevin said when he left the car the weather was nice.

Article continues below advertisement

He told investigators his friend called him later in the day to tell him it started to rain. The friend was unable to close the roof because Kevin took the keys, Kevin claimed. Kevin said he rushed over to the home. He claimed he was able to power up the car to close the roof but was unable to start the car.

Essentia said it hired a meteorologist to investigate the matter. The expert told the insurance company that no rain occurred in Pompano Beach on the date in question until after 11 PM. The insurance company said even then there was only a “mere trace amount of precipitation.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

“[Kevin’s] misrepresentations about the event of loss and cause of loss nullify any coverage here. There is no genuine issue of fact that on the Incident Date, at the time that [Kevin] says the Incident occurred, there was no rain at all,” Essentia argued. “This is directly contrary to [Kevin’s] representations that he experienced a downpour. The parties are currently preparing for trial.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kevin has been facing financial issues after his alimony checks stopped coming in due to Wendy's issues with Wells Fargo. Last year, he told the court, "I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended."

Source: MEGA

"My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement," he added. Kevin is also in the middle of a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the producers who worked on The Wendy Williams Show. He accused them of wrongfully terminating him after Wendy filed for divorce.