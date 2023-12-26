Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Sues Over Rain-Damaged Ferrari, Insurance Company Questions His Story

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is involved in a court battle over alleged water damage to his luxury car — as his financial problems continue to mount. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kevin filed a lawsuit against Essentia Insurance Company in Florida court.

In the suit, Kevin said he had an insurance policy with Essentia for his 2018 Ferrari California T 2DR Retractable Hardtop. Kevin said the policy is an “all-risk” coverage policy in that it “provides coverage against risk of direct physical loss to covered property unless the loss is caused by a peril that is excluded.”

Wendy’s ex said, “Damage caused by rain is not excluded under the policy.” In his complaint, Kevin said on November 11, 2021, while the “policy was in full force and effect,” his Ferrari sustained rain damage. He said he notified Essentia on November 15. Kevin said an inspector, assigned by the insurance company, came out to review his car.

Despite the inspection, Kevin said he has yet to receive payment on the policy. He said he had complied with every reasonable request made by Essentia, but they had continued to refuse to pay out. In response, Essentia denied Kevin’s car suffered rain damage and asked the court to dismiss his lawsuit. The insurance company claimed that there was no rain at the location where Kevin said the car was damaged on the day and time in question.

The company said Kevin told them his car sustained extensive damage from a heavy rainstorm. He claimed he drove the car to the home of an associate named “Reggie” in Pompano Beach at or about 4 PM to switch cars. Kevin told investigators Reggie had been borrowing his 2020 Audi SUV. He said he drove the Ferrari to Reggie’s home to swap vehicles so that he could pick up his young daughter from daycare in the Audi SUV.

The insurance said Kevin told them he drove the Ferrari to Reggie’s home with the top down because it was a “nice cool day” and left the top down while parked at Reggie’s home. Kevin left his friend’s home in the Audi but took the keys to the Ferrari. Kevin said his plan was to drive back to Reggie’s home later to pick up the Ferrari with his girlfriend after she returned home from a business trip in Miami.

Kevin claimed Reggie called him to tell him it was raining while was headed to the location. He said it was “drizzling” as he got close but it turned into a “full-blown” rain, “coming down pretty hard.” The insurance company claimed Kevin told them when he arrived at the home it was still raining “pretty hard.” Kevin said he was able to power the car up to close the roof but the vehicle would not start.

The company said it hired a meteorologist to investigate and describe all rain events in the incident location, The expert determined that no rain occurred in Pompano Beach on the date in question until after 11 PM when there was “mere trace amount of precipitation.”

“[Kevin’s] misrepresentations about the event of loss and cause of loss nullify any coverage here. There is no genuine issue of fact that on the Incident Date, at the time that [Kevin] says the Incident occurred, there was no rain at all,” Essentia argued. “This is directly contrary to [Kevin’s] representations that he experienced a downpour. Essentia asked for the entire lawsuit to be dismissed. A judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kevin was recently ordered to pay $20k after failing to respond to a lawsuit over credit card debt. Wendy’s ex admitted in court he has been facing financial issues after his alimony checks stopped being paid. The ex-talk show host’s battle over her fortune has caused issues with Kevin’s court-ordered support. On top of the issues with alimony, Kevin sued Wendy’s former producers for $10 million over alleged wrongful termination.