Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Ordered to Pay 5-Figure Judgment Over Alleged Debt as Money Troubles Grow

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter was ordered to pay a massive sum after blowing off a lawsuit over his credit card bill. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Florida judge granted a motion for a default judgment brought by UBS Bank USA.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @THEREALKEVINHUNTER/INSTAGRAM

The court ordered Hunter to cough up $20,176.83 and the amount will grow with interest until paid off. Hunter was served with the paperwork but failed to show up to court.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@THEREALKEVINHUNTER/INSTAGRAM

In the lawsuit. UBS Bank USA claimed Hunter refused to pay the amount charged to his credit card. UBS said it provided Hunter with a Visa Signature card in 2014. The bank said Williams’ ex made all timely payments until he stopped abruptly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

As of March 2023, Hunter was accused of owing $20,176.83. “Defendant has failed to make the minimum monthly payments by the payment due date, as required by the Cardmember Agreement”, the suit read.

Article continues below advertisement

UBS said they notified Hunter of his default in January 23 and March 1, 2023. “Despite UBS Bank’s demand, [Hunter] has failed and refuses to pay the outstanding Account Balance,” the suit claimed.

The lawsuit comes months after Hunter was shut down in his fight for his alimony checks. Per their divorce settlement, Hunter was to be paid alimony from Wendy. However, Hunter claimed the alimony checks stopped coming in after the court took control of Williams’ bank account.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, Wells Fargo blocked Williams’ account out of fear she was being financially exploited. Williams denied the claims, but she’s been fighting for control of her money for over a year. Hunter said the Wells Fargo drama caused an issue with him being paid his alimony — which messed with his ability to pay his bills.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association and I'm behind on that bill,” he told the court. "If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow.” "I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended," Hunter added. "My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement."

Recently, Hunter sold off his Florida home for $1 million.

The judge ruled the matter would be heard at a later time. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Hunter also filed a bombshell $10 million lawsuit against the producers of The Wendy Williams Show. He accused the team of wrongfully terminating him after Williams filed for divorce. The case is ongoing.