Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Accused of Blowing Off Lawsuit over 5-Figure Debt as He Fights Over His Alimony Payments
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter has failed to show up to court to deal with a lawsuit over an unpaid debt — and now he’s facing being hit with a massive judgment.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, UBS Bank USA has demanded a default judgment be entered against Kevin.
As we previously reported, on June 26, the bank sued Hunter for refusing to pay up on his credit card bill.
UBS said Hunter was provided a Visa Signature card in 2014. The bank said Hunter paid on time for years but breached the agreement by failing to make recent payments.
The suit said, that as of March 28, 2023, Hunter owed $20,176.83.
“Defendant has failed to make the minimum monthly payments by the payment due date, as required by the Cardmember Agreement”, the suit read which demanded Hunter be ordered to pay the full amount owed plus attorney fees.
The suit said Hunter was put on notice about his default on January 23 and March 1, 2023.
“Despite UBS Bank’s demand, [Hunter] has failed and refuses to pay the outstanding Account Balance,” the suit claimed.
The address listed on the credit card paperwork is where Hunter and his partner Sharina Hudson have lived.
Hudson was the woman whom Hunter impregnated while married to Williams. The talk show host slapped her then-husband with divorce papers around the same time.
Hunter has admitted he’s been struggling to pay his bills due to him not receiving the alimony checks he’s owed from Williams.
The Sun broke the story, Hunter claimed his alimony payments abruptly stopped coming in early 2022 — around the same time that Williams launched a legal attack on Wells Fargo after the bank froze her accounts.
A rep for Wells Fargo told the court it feared Williams could be the victim of financial exploitation and asked for a court-appointed official to manage her finances.
For months, Williams publicly disputed she needed a guardian over her account and demanded her accounts be unfrozen.
The judge ended up sealing the court proceedings. The battle is reportedly still ongoing and has caused issues with Hunter’s alimony.
"I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association and I'm behind on that bill,” he said. "If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow.”
"I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended," Hunter said. "My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement."
Hunter’s plea for the matter to be heard urgently was shut down by a judge. The court said the issue will be dealt with at a later date.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Hunter filed a $10 million lawsuit against the producers of The Wendy Williams Show, where he served as an executive producer before he was let go in 2019 after his then-wife filed for divorce.
His suit accused the top execs of wrongful termination. Hunter said the producers broke New York law when they decided to fire him because of the breakup.
In his lawsuit, Hunter took credit for helping Williams turn the show into a massive hit and claimed he credited her popular segments Hot Topics and Shoe Cam.
The producers recently lost their attempt to dismiss the case.