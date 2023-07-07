Wendy Williams’ Ex-husband Kevin Sued Over 5-figure Debt Months After Losing Alimony Fight
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter was hit with a lawsuit accusing him of refusing to pay up on his credit card bill, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, UBS Bank filed a civil lawsuit against Kevin aka Kelvin Hunter on June 26 in Florida Court.
In the lawsuit, UBS said Kevin applied for a Visa Signature card in 2014. The bank said Kevin breached the deal by failing to make the required payments.
As of March 28, 2023, UBS said Kevin owed $20,176.83 plus attorney fees. “Defendant has failed to make the minimum monthly payments by the payment due date, as required by the Cardmember Agreement”, the suit read.
UBS said it notified Kevin on January 23 and March 1, 2023 of his default. “Despite UBS Bank’s demand, Defendant has failed and refuses to pay the outstanding Account Balance,” the bank alleged.
The suit demands that Kevin pay the entire $20k owed plus additional costs. The address listed on the credit card paperwork is where Kevin and his partner Sharina Hudson live.
Kevin was accused of having an affair with Sharina while married to Wendy. The alleged mistress’ pregnancy allegedly led to Wendy filing for divorce.
The lawsuit comes as Kevin suffered a setback in his fight for alimony payments from Wendy. As we previously reported, the entertainer has been in a battle over her fortune for years.
Wells Fargo froze her accounts after being advised that Wendy may be a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”
Wendy denied the claims and pleaded for her access to her accounts. The judge then put Wendy under financial guardianship — where a court-appointed official has the final say over how her money is spent.
The battle is sealed from the public but continues on to this day.
The Sun broke the story, Kevin claimed his alimony payments abruptly stopped in early 2022. He demanded the court-appointed official “make payments as contractually required under the MSA and Severance Agreement."
Kevin told the court he was struggling with the money.
"I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association and I'm behind on that bill,” he said. "If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow.”
"I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended," Kevin added. "My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement."
The judge determined there was no emergency need for Kevin to be heard about the alimony. However, the matter will be taken up at a later date.
Kevin has yet to respond to the new lawsuit.