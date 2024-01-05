Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Fixer's Offices Burglarized Hours Before First Trove of Unsealed Docs: 'Has to Be a Coincidence'
The Brentwood offices of a renowned Hollywood crisis manager who formerly worked with late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein were broken into over the New Year's holiday — just before bombshell court documents were released this week.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a burglary report on the 11000 block of San Vicente Boulevard on Jan. 2 after thieves stole computer servers.
"It has to be a coincidence," Michael Sitrick told LA Mag, noting they have zero pertinent information relating to Epstein or his clients in their Sitrick & Co. offices.
"There were several offices in the building, in addition to ours, which were broken into and robbed. All of our computers are all password and dual factor protected and encrypted. It's state of the art," he said. "No one is getting into them."
There was no sign of forced entry, Sitrick added. "It's very strange," he said. "How did they get into the building?"
Sitrick was recruited to represent Epstein by Miami lawyer Roy Black in 2005, but he told the publication that he didn't start working with Epstein until 2011 following a New York Post story about Jeffrey and Prince Andrew which started: "Meet Manhattan's raunchy new odd couple — the prince and the pervert."
"I never met Jeffrey Epstein," Sitrick said, noting they spoke via phone with lawyers and the bulk of his work dealt with the NY Post piece. "If Epstein documents still existed [at his firm], they wouldn't be on anything that was taken."
Sitrick's business relationship with Epstein ended with his company filing a lawsuit demanding payment for more than $71k in unpaid bills, which Sitrick said he fulfilled.
As we previously reported, the newly released docs on Epstein are part of a now-settled defamation case brought against his right-hand, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in jail for sex trafficking underage girls to him, filed by Virginia Giuffre (formerly Roberts).
A U.S. district judge ordered the unsealing of the 2015 filings in December, paving the way for the release of a 943-page dossier on Jan. 3, followed by a second tranche of Epstein-related records on Jan. 4.
Andrew was mentioned numerous times in the dossier, having since been reported to British police following the new allegations made against him in the Epstein court document drop.