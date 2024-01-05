Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Fixer's Offices Burglarized Hours Before First Trove of Unsealed Docs: 'Has to Be a Coincidence'

"It has to be a coincidence," Michael Sitrick told LA Mag, noting they have zero pertinent information relating to Epstein or his clients in their Sitrick & Co. offices.

"There were several offices in the building, in addition to ours, which were broken into and robbed. All of our computers are all password and dual factor protected and encrypted. It's state of the art," he said. "No one is getting into them."

There was no sign of forced entry, Sitrick added. "It's very strange," he said. "How did they get into the building?"