Cher's Son Elijah Blue Fighting Mom Over Conservatorship, Says He's Been Sober for Over 90 Days
Cher's son is taking a stand against his famous mom, saying that "under no circumstance" is he comfortable with her becoming his sole conservator. In the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Elijah Blue Allman — the son of late rocker Gregg Allman — opposed his mother's conservatorship petition, arguing he was not adequately served papers and needed additional time to prepare for the January 5 hearing.
RadarOnline.com broke the story hours ago — Cher said she was “unable to locate" her 47-year-old son and asked that she be allowed to send him the conservatorship papers via an alternative method. Elijah acknowledged where he's been and said his famous mother had been aware of his location.
"Recently, I have been staying with my wife and before that I was in Mexico for approximately two months. My mother was – at the time that the petition was filed – aware that I was in Mexico prior to December 15, 2023," the documents filed on Thursday read.
Elijah said he received an email copy of Cher's conservatorship petition but argued that he gets "a great volume of electronic mail and did not at the time it was received recognize the sender’s address."
"I therefore did not review the documents or appreciate their nature," he stated.
Cher's son argued, “While I did receive an e-mail copy of some petition and related documents on December 31, 2023, even if I had accepted service by e-mail that was not five court days before the hearing, and I have yet to receive or review the Confidential Supplemental Information that has been filed by [Cher].”
Elijah said he "recently retained private counsel" and the team has "not reviewed thoroughly the pleadings."
He's objecting to appointing his mother as temporary conservator "on the following grounds: a conservatorship of the estate is not necessary at this time, no reason exists for the appointment of a conservator, the proposed conservator is not entitled to priority, and proposed conservator is unfit to serve.”
Elijah stated the conservatorship is not necessary despite Cher's claims that he suffers from “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”
“I understand that a temporary conservatorship is appropriate when immediate appointment is required to ensure the proposed conservatee’s well-being and/or to protect the proposed conservatee’s estate during the pendency of the general conservatorship petition,” the filing stated.
“Immediate appointment of a conservator is not necessary in this case. There is simply no emergency that requires it," he argued.
Elijah said he's been “clean and sober from illicit substances” for more than 90 days, per CNN. He also addressed his past addiction struggles.
“Like many people I have struggled with addiction and spent money in ways that have not always been the most responsible,” his response read. “However, I am now under the care of Dr. Howard Samuels and am attending AA meetings."
“Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mom as my conservator even if that was necessary. In that case, I would request a third-party neutral fiduciary be appointed," Elijah concluded.
This isn't the only legal move that Cher's son has pulled lately.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Elijah dismissed his divorce from Marieangela King days after his mom filed for conservatorship and claimed his wife was enabling his addiction, an allegation King denied.