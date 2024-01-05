Cher's Son Elijah Blue Fighting Mom Over Conservatorship, Says He's Been Sober for Over 90 Days

RadarOnline.com broke the story hours ago — Cher said she was “unable to locate" her 47-year-old son and asked that she be allowed to send him the conservatorship papers via an alternative method. Elijah acknowledged where he's been and said his famous mother had been aware of his location.

"Recently, I have been staying with my wife and before that I was in Mexico for approximately two months. My mother was – at the time that the petition was filed – aware that I was in Mexico prior to December 15, 2023," the documents filed on Thursday read.