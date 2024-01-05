Cher ‘Unable to Locate’ Troubled Son Elijah as She Preps for Fight in Court Over Conservatorship
Singer Cher cannot find her son Elijah Blue Allman to serve him with legal papers — but asked that the court still allow her petition to become his conservator move forward.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary singer asked the court to allow for permission to serve her son Elijah with the conservatorship papers via an alternative method.
Cher said she is “unable to locate” Elijah now but did send notice of the hearing to his email. The singer said she emailed Elijah’s wife Marieangela notice too.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Cher filed a petition in court that claimed her son had “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”
The singer said she needed to take over control of his finances. Cher said Elijah’s late father Gregg Allman’s estate distributes regular payments to Elijah.
She said she feared he would spend the money on drugs, leaving him with no assets to provide for himself and “putting his life at risk.”
The entertainer said she needed to collect the inheritance checks. “Such distributions will be held by [Cher] for Elijah’s benefit and used by [Cher] to pay for Elijah’s healthcare, housing, or any other expense that may arise.”
“As such, the appointment of a temporary conservator is urgently needed to receive the distribution owed to Elijah so that such funds can be held and managed for his benefit,” her filing read.
Cher said she notified Elijah of the hearing on December 31 but waited to tell his wife until January 2, 2024, “based on Angela’s prior actions … that if she became aware of the proceeding, she would take steps to prevent [Cher] from locating and serving Elijah.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, this week, Elijah dismissed his yet-to-be-finalized divorce from Marieangela days after his mom filed for a conservatorship.
A source told RadarOnline.com the two are back together and living in the same home.
In her filing, Cher attacked Marieangela for allegedly nor being supportive of Elijah’s recovery.
Cher claimed, “until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”
Cher claimed that her son’s wife “actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”
Marieangela denied the accusations. She told Page Six, “I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety. … What I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery."
"I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered," Marieangela added.
In addition, Marieangela denied Cher's claims she had mental health or drug issues.