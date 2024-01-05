Prince Andrew Reported to Police Over New Allegations Made in Bombshell Jeffrey Epstein Documents
Prince Andrew was reported to British police following the new allegations made against him in the recent Jeffrey Epstein court document drop, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after 40 files and nearly 1,000 documents connected to Epstein were unsealed on Wednesday night, an anti-monarchy campaign group called Republic reported the disgraced Duke of York to the Metropolitan Police Service.
Republic cited the numerous sexual assault allegations made against Andrew in the document drop as evidence of why a fresh investigation should be opened into the disgraced royal.
“We’ve just reported Andrew to the police,” the anti-monarchy campaign group tweeted on Thursday. “With the release of the Epstein court documents, new details of sexual assault and rape allegations against Andrew have been revealed.”
“It’s time for the Met police to act,” the group added.
Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, also released a statement in which he demanded that the Metropolitan Police launch a fresh investigation into Prince Andrew regarding the newly revealed allegations.
Smith also called on the British government to respond to the Prince Andrew matter.
“I am calling on the Met Police to reopen this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in Parliament, and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement, in front of the press and taking questions, to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy,” the Republic executive said.
“How can we not expect a response from the Government and head of state?” Smith continued. “At the time of the alleged offences, Andrew was a government trade ambassador and an active member of the royal family.”
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police announced on Friday morning that no investigation has been launched into Prince Andrew in connection to the bombshell Epstein document drop on Wednesday night.
"We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein,” the Met said in a statement. "As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it.”
"No investigation has been launched,” the MPS added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Andrew’s name appeared more than 70 times in the nearly 1,000 court documents released on Wednesday night.
According to the newly released files, one suspected victim alleged that she was "forced" to perform sexual acts with the disgraced Duke of York on several occasions while she was still a minor – including group sex with the royal on Epstein's private Little Saint James island.
"Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment), in New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)," one of the nearly 1,000 court documents read.
Although the Metropolitan Police Service has not launched an investigation into Andrew over the new allegations against him, royal sources indicated that the disgraced duke is facing consequences from his brother, King Charles, back home at Buckingham Palace.