Royal Eviction: Prince Andrew Will Be 'Forced Out' of Mansion Over Accusations in Unsealed Epstein Documents

prince andrew king charles
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 4 2024, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince Andrew is set to be "forced out" of his home after he was linked to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring. King Charles III is allegedly planning to use the newly released documents as the catalyst to evict his brother from Royal Lodge despite Andrew's denying the accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Well-placed sources spilled the tea, revealing that the bombshell document dump will serve to "crystallize" the king's determination to take care of the "Andrew problem."

Prince Andrew was mentioned around 69 times in the newly released court documents.

prince andrew lodge
Source: MEGA

King Charles already had plans underway to evict Andrew from the 10-bedroom Windsor home amid his "downgraded" royal status.

King Charles already had plans underway to evict Andrew from the 10-bedroom Windsor home amid his "downgraded" royal status for the sexual abuse allegations by Epstein's alleged victim Virginia Giuffre, who filed a lawsuit against the disgraced royal and settled for roughly $10 million — but an insider shared with Daily Mail, the latest documents have fueled the King's desire to distance Andrew from the royal family.

"When it comes to any public role for his brother, there is no way back," a source told the outlet.

"There has always been an agreement that Andrew would be permitted to attend private and family events, as is his right. But not public or official ones. That has not changed."

frogmore
Source: MEGA

King Charles will double down on his efforts to move his bother into Frogmore Cottage, the home that once belonged to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in the next few months.

"When it comes to family, it is difficult. But this association is just never going to go away. And that means he [Andrew] has to," the source shared.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew
As RadarOnline.com reported, a woman identified as Jane Doe #3 claimed that she was "forced" to perform sexual acts with Prince Andrew on several occasions as a minor, including participating in group sex with him on Epstein's private island.

"Perhaps even more important to her role in Epstein's sexual abuse ring, [Ghislaine] Maxwell had direct connections to other powerful individuals with whom she could connect Epstein. For instance, one such powerful individual Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (a/k/a Duke of York)," the documents released on Wednesday read.

prince andrew epstein
Source: MEGA

Jane Doe #3 alleged that she was "forced" to perform sexual acts with Prince Andrew on several occasions as a minor, including participating in group sex on Epstein's private island.

"Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment), in New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)," the documents continued.

The alleged victim was reportedly told to obey Prince Andrew's demands and give a play-by-play of his desires afterward.

prince andrew jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was named as an alleged abuser in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring as part of the highly-anticipated unsealed court documents.

"Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse. Maxwell facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein, thereby assisting in internationally trafficking Jane Doe #3 (and numerous other young girls) for sexual purposes," the unsealed docs revealed.

The former top-secret documents were unsealed by court officials, and the identities of high-profile individuals tied to the dead businessman-turned-convicted sex offender are slowly being revealed, meaning there could be even more accusations about Prince Andrew to come.

