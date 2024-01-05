Bill Clinton Spotted Smiling in Mexico as He's Exposed in Epstein's Document Dump for Allegedly 'Liking Them Young'
Bill Clinton slapped on a smile and appeared to be in a cheerful mood despite being named in the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents that connected the ex-president to the late sex criminal, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 77-year-old looked positive as he shook the hands of fans who greeted the 42nd commander-in-chief on Wednesday — just one day before an Epstein accuser's deposition was released, alleging that Clinton "likes them young."
Clinton was among the highly-anticipated list of individuals named in the previously sealed documents, linking more than 150 people to the disgraced financier, who killed himself in 2019 ahead of his sex trafficking trial. Hillary Clinton's husband has long been connected to Epstein, even appearing on Jeffrey's flight log for his private jet known as Lolita Express.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Clinton's name appeared several times throughout the 934 pages of just-released documents, including in Johanna Sjoberg's deposition. She was one of the many women who were allegedly abused by Epstein and his buddies, claiming to be groomed and recruited into the sex ring by Ghislaine Maxwell.
Sjoberg claimed that "Jeffrey told her 'Clinton likes them young,' referring to girls."
Our attempts to reach Clinton's reps went unanswered.
But Clinton looked unbothered about the trove of documents being released, appearing in the small city of San Miguel de Allende, located in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato.
Mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco posted a photo of the former Democratic leader in laid-back attire and holding a coffee while taking in the sights.
Sporting a patterned shirt and a black jacket with a pair of jeans and sneakers, Clinton rocked his full head of gray hair and his pearly whites for the outing.
"Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, enjoying its unique beauty and kindness of the people of San Miguel de Allende. Welcome MR. PRESIDENT! That's why we are BEST SMALL CITY OF THE WORLD!!!" the Mexican politician captioned the photo of Clinton.
Despite being named at least 73 times in the newly released Epstein documents, it's important to note that Clinton has not been implicated in any illegal activity.
In 2019, Clinton claimed he did not know about Epstein's sex crimes.
A spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation insisted at the time that Clinton "knew nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to... or those with which he has recently been charged. The ex-president also said he had not spoken with Epstein in "well over a decade."
While Clinton appeared on Epstein's flight log several times, the available documents do not show he ever visited Jeffrey's Little St. James Island, known for its role in the sex trafficking ring.