Bill Clinton Spotted Smiling in Mexico as He's Exposed in Epstein's Document Dump for Allegedly 'Liking Them Young'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Clinton's name appeared several times throughout the 934 pages of just-released documents, including in Johanna Sjoberg's deposition. She was one of the many women who were allegedly abused by Epstein and his buddies, claiming to be groomed and recruited into the sex ring by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Sjoberg claimed that "Jeffrey told her 'Clinton likes them young,' referring to girls."

Our attempts to reach Clinton's reps went unanswered.