Revealed: How Incarcerated Singer R. Kelly Will Spend His 57th Birthday Behind Bars

R. Kelly won't be a free man — but he'll be served a yummy birthday meal behind bars on January 8. RadarOnline.com can reveal how the incarcerated singer will celebrate his special day while holed up in prison and what's on the menu for Monday when the ex-heartthrob turns 57.

R. Kelly is serving his sentence at FCI Butner Medium I in North Carolina after being transferred to the medium-security facility in April.