Revealed: How Incarcerated Singer R. Kelly Will Spend His 57th Birthday Behind Bars
R. Kelly won't be a free man — but he'll be served a yummy birthday meal behind bars on January 8. RadarOnline.com can reveal how the incarcerated singer will celebrate his special day while holed up in prison and what's on the menu for Monday when the ex-heartthrob turns 57.
R. Kelly is serving his sentence at FCI Butner Medium I in North Carolina after being transferred to the medium-security facility in April.
His day will begin at 6 AM per the usual wake-up time for all inmates at the prison, according to the facility's handbook. At that time, R. Kelly and his cellmate will wait until their unit is called for breakfast, consisting of the basics like hot oatmeal, oven-brown potatoes, whole wheat bread, and a breakfast cake.
After breakfast, it is R. Kelly's "responsibility" to leave his unit for work duties, whatever they might be. A regular work day at the North Carolina prison is 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM, but the convicted sex pest will get a break to refuel at lunchtime, and tacos are on the menu.
According to the National Food Menu provided to RadarOnline.com by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he will get his pick of chicken or soy for his taco meat and two shells to indulge in.
R. Kelly will be offered cilantro rice, black beans, whole-kernel corn, and salsa as sides to pair with his taco plate. After lunch, he'll return to work to finish his duties.
Recreation and leisurely activities are somewhere in between and at the prison's discretion; however, it is noted in the handbook that physical fitness and the outdoors are recognized as "important activities for inmates and contribute to mental health, good interpersonal relations, and stress reduction."
R. Kelly will be called to dinner after his free time and some finger-licking barbecue for his birthday behind bars. He'll get his choice of BBQ pork or BBQ tofu on a hamburger bun, which will be served with pinto beans and coleslaw — but it doesn't look like R. Kelly will get dessert for his birthday as there's no sugary sweetness listed on the menu.
If R. Kelly isn't satisfied with his birthday meal this time, he'll have plenty more to spend. The Trapped in the Closet singer is currently serving a combination of concurrent and consecutive sentences after being convicted of the production of child pornography, racketeering, sex trafficking, and more.
R. Kelly will be 78 when he springs from prison. His current release date is December 21, 2045.