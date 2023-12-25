The Chrisleys, R. Kelly, and Josh Duggar: Celebrity Prisoners' Christmas Meals Revealed!
While incarcerated stars R. Kelly, Jared Fogle, and Josh Duggar won't be home for the holidays again this year, others like the Chrisleys and Fetty Wap will be rocking around the Christmas tree for the first time in prison. But being in lockup doesn't mean they won't get a traditional holiday feast on December 25.
RadarOnline.com obtained menus for the prisons where celebrities are serving time. Here's a list of what the incarcerated stars are eating on Christmas Day.
Todd Chrisley — FPC Pensacola
The Chrisley Knows Best fraudster will be served baked ham, turkey, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, and pie for his first Christmas meal behind bars unless he plans to stick to the commissary after publicly complaining about the food.
R. Kelly — FCI Butner Medium I
The I Believe I Can Fly singer's prison will be dishing out cornish hen, soy chicken with rice pilaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, cornbread dressing, cream of broccoli, dinner rolls, sweet potatoes, and pecan pie for dessert.
Josh Duggar — FCI Seagoville
The disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star's menu includes baked cornish hen, pork ham, and vegetable stuffed peppers. He'll also get mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, broccoli, cheese, rice, corn casserole, dinner rolls, soy chicken, and assorted pies.
Ghislaine Maxwell — FCI Tallahassee
Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover is notorious for her vegan diet. We're told her prison will offer meatless stuffed peppers to inmates like Maxwell who don't eat animal products. Non-vegan inmates will get turkey roast, macaroni and cheese, cornbread dressing, collard greens, turkey gravy, and whole wheat bread, plus a dessert.
Julie Chrisley — FMC Lexington
Julie's first Christmas meal in prison will consist of turkey roast, spinach quiche, baked candied yams with marshmallows, and either macaroni and cheese or garlic macaroni. Cornbread dressing, cream gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, fresh fruit, and pecan pie are also on the menu.
Fetty Wap — FCI Elkton
The Trap Queen rapper will chow down on either cornish hen or vegetarian stuffed peppers. His sides will include potatoes au gratin, green bean casserole, a garden salad, and two biscuits. Fetty Wap will be offered pumpkin pie, fresh fruit, and cranberries for Christmas dessert.
Jared Fogle — FCI Englewood
The Subway slimeball won't be eating a footlong but roast turkey, pork ham, turkey gravy, and mashed potatoes made the Christmas cut, as did sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, cornbread dressing, and assorted pies.