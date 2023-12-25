The Chrisleys, R. Kelly, and Josh Duggar: Celebrity Prisoners' Christmas Meals Revealed!

While incarcerated stars R. Kelly, Jared Fogle, and Josh Duggar won't be home for the holidays again this year, others like the Chrisleys and Fetty Wap will be rocking around the Christmas tree for the first time in prison. But being in lockup doesn't mean they won't get a traditional holiday feast on December 25.

RadarOnline.com obtained menus for the prisons where celebrities are serving time. Here's a list of what the incarcerated stars are eating on Christmas Day.