Hunter Biden's Wife Melissa Upset After Learning About Husband's Past: Report
Hunter Biden's marriage has reportedly been facing issues while he fights off criminal indictments and a growing impeachment scandal.
According to a sensational report, the first son and his dad, President Joe Biden, have reportedly made muzzling Hunter's wife Melissa a top priority.
Hunter's wife is reportedly tired of the legal drama and "freaked out" about her husband's sordid past resurfacing.
Before tying the knot just six days after meeting Hunter in 2019, the South African beauty "thought she was marrying a prince from a great American family and she'd live a charmed life with him," a source told the National Enquirer. "But the reality is Hunter's a train wreck and life with him is very hard behind closed doors."
Melissa, the mom of Hunter's three-year-old son, Beau, now feels pressure to keep it all together.
"There hasn't been any romance for quite some time," the insider spilled to the outlet. "It's become a marriage of convenience. She's raising their kid while he's preoccupied with his legal troubles and protecting Joe from getting impeached."
While the president has consistently denied any knowledge of his addict son's alleged cash-for-access schemes, Hunter's new charges compound Joe's problems as the 2024 election inches ever closer.
Both Bidens claim the criminal charges and impeachment inquiry are politically motivated and they've done absolutely nothing wrong. But the entire Biden family is living inside a pressure cooker, sources claimed.
"Melissa feels like a POW in her own home — and is disgusted by all of the new revelations about Hunter's life that come out every day," the report claimed. "She's trapped with a man whose history is unhinged — at best — and feeling like everything she says or does is under tight scrutiny."
The report said Melissa's marriage is "a living nightmare — but she's a tough cookie."
"Melissa lived in an orphanage before she was adopted at age three," a source told The National Enquirer. "Believe me, the Bidens are more scared of her than she'll ever be of them."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hunter's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, for comment.