Kevin Spacey Teases Possible Presidential Bid as Frank Underwood in New Video with Tucker Carlson Interview
Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, known for his role as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, has hinted at a potential presidential run as his character in the Netflix series, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Spacey hinted at a run for office during a Christmas Eve interview with Tucker Carlson, leaving fans and political analysts wondering how serious the actor is.
The interview, released on Sunday, December 24, showcases Spacey fully immersed in his Frank Underwood character for the entire seven-minute video.
Although never explicitly stating his intentions to run for office, Spacey strongly suggests that he is considering entering the race just before the primaries are set to begin.
During the conversation, Spacey, in character, expresses his belief that the country is currently experiencing a dark period and asserts that America needs someone like Frank Underwood. When pressed by Carlson about whether he is actually running for president, Spacey stops short of making a definitive commitment.
This annual Christmas-time appearance has become somewhat of a tradition for Spacey since his #MeToo scandal effectively ended his career.
Despite the controversy, he has continued the Frank Underwood persona as a way to stay in the public eye. Each year, his performance during these videos has been both bizarre and consistent.
Since being removed from the final season of House of Cards, Spacey has faced challenges in his attempts to stage a comeback.
Spacey was originally kicked off of the hit Netflix series after he was accused of sexual assault.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actor was found not guilty of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity in the U.K.
While it remains unclear whether Spacey's potential presidential run is a serious endeavor or a clever publicity stunt, his announcement has generated significant interest.
Supporters of the actor believe that his experience and charisma make him a viable candidate, while skeptics question the appropriateness of a former actor assuming such a role.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, replied to the video, writing, "I did not have this on my 2023 BINGO card."
Another user commented, "Kevin Spacey going on Tucker Carlson as a character from a show that killed him off and hasn't been on in 5 years is sadly far from the weirdest thing that's happened this election cycle ... and we're only in December."