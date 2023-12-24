Kevin Spacey Teases Possible Presidential Bid as Frank Underwood in New Video with Tucker Carlson Interview

The interview, released on Sunday, December 24, showcases Spacey fully immersed in his Frank Underwood character for the entire seven-minute video.

Although never explicitly stating his intentions to run for office, Spacey strongly suggests that he is considering entering the race just before the primaries are set to begin.

During the conversation, Spacey, in character, expresses his belief that the country is currently experiencing a dark period and asserts that America needs someone like Frank Underwood. When pressed by Carlson about whether he is actually running for president, Spacey stops short of making a definitive commitment.