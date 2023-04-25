Nicolas Cage Settled For 'Crummy' Roles to Claw His Way Out of $6 Million Debt: 'It Was Dark'

During a 60 Minutes interview that aired on Sunday, Cage refused to sugarcoat the "dark" period of his life.

"I was over-invested in real estate," Cage recalled. "The real estate market crashed, and I couldn’t get out in time."

Under pressure to repay his debt, the Raising Arizona actor accepted any role that would help alleviate the massive financial burden.

