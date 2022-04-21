Nicolas Cage Talks Sin City, Real-Life & Gambling Wins In First Late-Night Interview In 14 Years

Cage dressed in a full silver outfit and dished about living in Las Vegas. The famous actor has made Sin City his home for nearly 17 years. Ironically, his big win in gambling took place in the Bahamas.

"Do you ever have one of those nights where you feel like the mojo is with you and you could just do nothing wrong? Everything was going to go your way," the 58-year-old actor recalled. "Every number I chose, and I often would choose the same number, it kept winning. Even the woman who was spinning the balls said, 'Nothing sweeter than a repeater.'"

Cage then detailed visiting an orphanage, where he made the charitable donation.